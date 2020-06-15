B'nai B'rith, JNF, to honor Holocaust-era educator Samuel Bein

The B'nai B'rith World Center and the Jewish National Fund (JNF) will be coming together to honor the memory of Samuel (Sally) Bein, an educator and founding principal of the first boarding school designed for Jewish with special needs in Germany in Beelitz in 1908, according to a press release from the B'nai B'rith released on Sunday.

Set to take place at the B'nai B'rith Cave in the B'nai B'rith Martyrs Forest on Wednesday, June 17, the event organizers will unveil a plaque in honor of Bein, his wife Rebeka, their young daughter Lisa Karola, and 47 other pupils and staff murdered by the Nazis and their local collaborators at the Sobibor death camp during the Holocaust.

Some of the speakers at the event will include Daniel Atar, JNF world chairman, Alan Schneider, director, B’nai B’rith World Center-Jerusalem, Ronny Dotan, researcher and initiator of the memorial, and Holocaust survivor Major General (Res.) Yossi Peled.

The joint effort to recognize Bein is part of a long history collaborative projects between the B'nai B'rith and JNF that started with beginning with land purchases in Mandate Palestine in the 1930s which led to the founding of two Moshavim (cooperative agricultural community), Moledet B'nai B'rith and Ramat Zvi. Similarly, both groups cooperated on establishing the Martyrs Forest in the 1950s, the first site built in Israel to commemorate victims of the Holocaust.

The B’nai B’rith has been active in numerous countries around the world, and was the first Jewish organization to be targeted by the Nazis for expropriation or destruction of the organization's properties in Germany. The organization is now active throughout the country.

Another initiative to mark 70 years since the establishment of the Martyrs Forest is the ongoing effort to make the forest more more accessible as an educational tool for students through advanced digital means and for students with special needs, in honor of Samuel Bein's contribution.