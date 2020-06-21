The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bolton reveals type of nuke material Mossad found in Iran

Bolton describes the nuclear material when recalling a visit to Israel in 2018.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 21, 2020 19:31
Netanyahu warns against nuclear Iran at 2012 UN General Assembly (photo credit: REUTERS)
Netanyahu warns against nuclear Iran at 2012 UN General Assembly
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The nuclear material which Iran was trying to conceal, but the Mossad discovered during its 2018 operation seizing Tehran’s nuclear secrets, was probably “yellowcake,” former US National Security Adviser reveals in his new book.
To date, no official source had confirmed what the nuclear material was, which has now even brought the IAEA into conflict with the Ayatollahs, demanding clarification about the concealed nuclear material.
 
Yellowcake is human-processed uranium oxide in a solid form, usually the more stable form uranium is present when it is transported around to different locations.
Bolton describes the nuclear material when recalling a visit to Israel in 2018.
He said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “and his team focused on the latest information gleaned from Israel’s daring raid on Iran’s nuclear archives, and the subsequent IAEA inspection of the Turquzabad site, which revealed human-processed uranium.”
“It was not enriched uranium, but perhaps yellowcake (uranium oxide in solid form), and certainly evidence contradicting Tehran’s repeated assertions it had never had a nuclear weapons program,” continued the former national security adviser.
Further, Bolton wrote, “Iran had tried to sanitize Turquzabad, as it had tried to sanitize Lavizan in 2004 and the explosive test chambers at Parchin between 2012 and 2015, but it had failed again. This could well be evidence that Iran kept alive its ‘Amad plan’ for nuclear weapons after it was supposedly ended in 2004, and would definitely put Tehran on the defensive internationally.”
According to Bolton, “Like any product of mining, uranium is processed mechanically and chemically in advance of actually being put to use… before it can be enriched… Of course, Israel knows for certain what form the uranium is in since it has stolen documents, as does the IAEA, which has collected samples, but the likelihood is that the uranium at Turquzabad was yellowcake.”
Although Bolton does not officially confirm that the uranium was yellowcake – likely due to restrictions on him by the US national security censors – The Jerusalem Post has reported that Mossad Director Yossi Cohen gave full and early reports of the 2018 operation’s findings to the Trump administration.
 
His juxtaposing that “Israel knows for certain… as does the IAEA” makes it clear that he knows as well and is revealing it indirectly so as not to offend the US censor.
Bolton’s comments that the uranium was likely human processed yellowcake puts Iran in a very difficult position to explain why it was concealing this, even if it was not yet enriched.
It also supports the critique that Tehran is refusing to explain the issue and denying the IAEA access to two other nuclear sites because if it grants access, its military intent for its nuclear program will be further exposed.
Ironically, as Bolton noted, Iran had several months to clean up the Turquzabad site of any nuclear traces before the IAEA came to visit.
Israel even criticized the IAEA at the time for moving too slow to visit Turquzabad, such that Jerusalem said the agency was hoping Iran would erase all traces of nuclear material so as to avoid the need for a confrontation.
Despite the passage of time, the IAEA still found leftovers of the nuclear material in soil samples that it took when it visited Turquzabad, which, along with the two undeclared Iranian nuclear sites it wants access to, led to Friday’s vote demanding the Islamic Republic fix its lack of cooperation.
The Mossad’s 2018 operation first revealed the Shirobad site where Iran kept its nuclear archives, then revealed the Turquzabad site and in 2019 revealed the Abadeh nuclear site.
Sources close to Mossad Director Yossi Cohen previously told the Post that besides the 2018 operation proving Iran lied when it said it has not sought nuclear weapons, and that the operation also presented Israel with a map of the ayatollahs’ other undeclared nuclear sites.
 


Tags IAEA Iran Mossad John Bolton
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Harassing Jews By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by