Boston-native lone soldier the first US woman to finish IAF pilot course

A lone soldier from Boston is set to make history for being the first US-born woman to successfully graduate the Israeli Air Force's pilot's course.Identified only as Lt. O, the 21-year-old Boston native is one of just two women to graduate from the pilot's course this year. The daughter of a Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) employee in New England, Lt. O came to this country alone after graduating from high school a year early and taking a gap year to backpack through Central America.Taking after her father, who was an IAF fighter navigator, she decided to take the IAF qualifying exams. The Air Force's prestigious pilot's course is notoriously difficult, and a vast majority of cadets don't make it to graduation. This year, just 39 cadets successfully completed the course out of the initial class of 500.“In addition to making history, it’s important to remember that Lt. O was not obligated to serve in the IDF but chose to become a lone soldier in order to protect Israel," FIDF New England executive director Luba Loewenberg said in a statement."Lt. O demonstrates how one person can secure a future for the broader Jewish community. From all of us in Boston, mazel tov and thank you – we are so proud!”