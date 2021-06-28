B'Tselem activists arrested for torching land in West Bank

The activists were Imad Abu Shamsiyya, a photographer for B'Tselem who documented the controversial Elior Azaria case, and Araf Jabber.

Hill 16 is located on territory belonging to the State of Israel. The two activists, not Israeli citizens, sparked a fire on the hill in order to prepare it for agricultural activities in the future to allow Palestinians to take the land.

"This is not the first time that links between activists in anti-Zionist propaganda organizations working with foreign governments and the New Israel Fund and terrorist acts have been linked," said Matan Peleg, chairman of Im Tirtzu. "For the terrorists and seekers of Israel's evil, these are different activities in nature but with the same purpose. Sometimes it is found that these are the same people."

"The anti-Zionist organization B'Tselem has never done anything good with the millions of dollars it feeds on from foreign countries, but only makes a living from the existence of the conflict and takes care of perpetuating it," said Peleg. "The Israeli government must act immediately to reduce the funding of foreign governments for delegitimization organizations operating in Israel."

