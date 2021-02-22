Buff bubbe breaks the Internet after gym interview

An 81-year-old American great grandmother headed back to the gym as soon as Israel allowed them to reopen on Sunday, and she became the Internet’s favorite octogenarian as an interview with her went viral.

Effie Hertzke told Rafi Reshef on his program Five with Rafi Reshef on Channel 12 on Sunday that she wanted to be a star and she has gotten her wish.



(This is an interview with an 81-year-old American immigrant to Israel about her return to the gym today, the day gyms reopened to those who either have been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus) Meet my new favorite person in the world.(This is an interview with an 81-year-old American immigrant to Israel about her return to the gym today, the day gyms reopened to those who either have been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus) pic.twitter.com/7KUT5GAQ10 February 21, 2021 The retired nurse, who still volunteers at a hospital, charmed Reshef and the Internet with her heavily accented but fluent Hebrew, mixed with bursts of English.

Reshef apologized for disturbing her during her workout — she was walking on a treadmill at a gym in Ramat Gan as they spoke —but she told him it was no problem, she was more than ready for her close-up. She had been working out at home while the gyms were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said, but she had gotten out of shape. Asking if he wanted to see her muscles, she rolled up her sleeve and flexed her arm, bemoaning her condition.

“Oh! That is disgusting — look at what a body I have,” she said, but Reshef told her he thought she was doing great, praising her “potential.”

She said that she had been spending her time while the gym was closed working and playing with her four great grandchildren.

Asked if she were vaccinated, she said, “Of course! What a question!” She had worked in a salaried job as a nurse until a year ago, she said, but finally gave in to entreaties from her grandchildren, who told her, “Bubbe! Enough! Stop!” But she would continue to volunteer, she said, as long as she had the strength — and she would also keep hitting the gym.

Asked what she was going to do next, she said. “Maybe I’ll meet a young man, he’ll invite me for an orange juice or something like that,” then Reshef, in English, if he were married.

Reshef, whose wife is pop star Nurit Galron, said he was and she responded, “What a pity.” The two wished each other a long life and she sent him and his viewers her love.

During the following day, the clip got thousands of views as people all over Israel and the world fell in love with the bubbe we all wish would adopt us and whom a lucky few in Ramat Gan get to exercise alongside.

Let’s hope Reshef catches up to her again to find out if she got her orange juice — and her young man.