The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Buff bubbe breaks the Internet after gym interview

“Oh! That is disgusting — look at what a body I have,” she said, but Reshef told her he thought she was doing great, praising her “potential.”

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 20:32
Buff bubbe breaks the Internet after gym interview (photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM N12)
Buff bubbe breaks the Internet after gym interview
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM N12)
An 81-year-old American great grandmother headed back to the gym as soon as Israel allowed them to reopen on Sunday, and she became the Internet’s favorite octogenarian as an interview with her went viral. 
Effie Hertzke told Rafi Reshef on his program Five with Rafi Reshef on Channel 12 on Sunday that she wanted to be a star and she has gotten her wish. 
The retired nurse, who still volunteers at a hospital, charmed Reshef and the Internet with her heavily accented but fluent Hebrew, mixed with bursts of English. 
Reshef apologized for disturbing her during her workout — she was walking on a treadmill at a gym in Ramat Gan as they spoke —but she told him it was no problem, she was more than ready for her close-up. She had been working out at home while the gyms were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said, but she had gotten out of shape. Asking if he wanted to see her muscles, she rolled up her sleeve and flexed her arm, bemoaning her condition. 
“Oh! That is disgusting — look at what a body I have,” she said, but Reshef told her he thought she was doing great, praising her “potential.”
She said that she had been spending her time while the gym was closed working and playing with her four great grandchildren. 
Asked if she were vaccinated, she said, “Of course! What a question!” She had worked in a salaried job as a nurse until a year ago, she said, but finally gave in to entreaties from her grandchildren, who told her, “Bubbe! Enough! Stop!” But she would continue to volunteer, she said, as long as she had the strength — and she would also keep hitting the gym. 
Asked what she was going to do next, she said. “Maybe I’ll meet a young man, he’ll  invite me for an orange juice or something like that,” then Reshef, in English, if he were married. 
Reshef, whose wife is pop star Nurit Galron, said he was and she responded, “What a pity.” The two wished each other a long life and she sent him and his viewers her love. 
During the following day, the clip got thousands of views as people all over Israel and the world fell in love with the bubbe we all wish would adopt us and whom a lucky few in Ramat Gan get to exercise alongside. 
Let’s hope Reshef catches up to her again to find out if she got her orange juice — and her young man. 


Tags Israel television sports gymnastics lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by