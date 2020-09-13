Businesses threaten not to close without compensation if lockdown imposed

Should the government enforce a nationwide closure of all non-essential services plus a ban on non-essential travel within the country, Israel will lose NIS 5 billion per week, the Finance Ministry warned. Shutting down the country for four weeks will therefore lead to a loss of NIS 20 billion. Business owners were hoping to increase their earnings after the March-April lockdown, since the holiday period is usually when people get a haircut, buy new clothes, and improve their homes for the Jewish New Year. Instead, they took to the streets on Saturday evening, vowing not to obey the restrictions unless offered compensations. Israel Katz over the weekend and reported that the ministry is willing to decrease the loss needed compared to 2019 to be eligible for aid – from having a 40% loss to a 25% one. “We hope to see plans that will ensure future growth and not more stagnation,” he said. He added that, from the point of view of restaurant owners, any further restrictions regarding the number of patrons allowed in restaurants or a night-curfew would be like a lockdown. “We are waiting to hear the decision,” he told the Post, “as right now there isn’t one.” During the last lockdown, restaurant owners announced, to cheering patrons, that they will not close down. Potential mass disobedience – from Israelis deciding to drive to see relatives or dip in a river during the holidays, to businesses staying open regardless of fines and police presence – is also being discussed in the media. Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman already called on the public to “listen to its common sense.” Liberman himself is keeping social distance and working from home after being checked for COVID-19, he reported in a Sunday press release. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“What [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Katz are doing to us is making sure we die by putting a bullet in our head,” a barber told Kan news on Saturday evening from a protest held in Balfour Street in Jerusalem. “I will keep my business open and my friends will too, unless we are given money right now.” Economy Minister Amir Peretz told Kan that he intends to vote against a statewide lockdown and instead to promote a “German Model” of unemployment and compensating businesses by giving them 15% of their operational costs during the forced lockdown. He declined to answer why such steps haven’t yet been. Under the Israeli model, workers are sent on unpaid leave, making it harder to reenter the job market. Under the German model, the state offers employers funds to keep people employed until times are better. Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David warned the government that a nationwide lockdown will be “like dropping an ax on the nation’s economy” and will “push hundreds of thousands of Israelis into poverty.” The National Insurance Institute (NII) expects that up to 300,000 Israelis will be out of work should the government enforce such a lockdown, with some claiming even that figure is too optimistic and that more will become unemployed as a result of such a decision. So far, the government used only half of its 2020 Economic Plan budget. Only 31% of the approved budget to encourage employment had been used, with less than half (45%) of the funds, intended to support technology and infrastructure programs to help the nation out of COVID-19 poverty, were spent. While the first stage of the lockdown is meant to last two weeks, from late September to early October, there are no guarantees the restrictions will then be lifted, since the government decision to be discussed on Sunday doesn’t contain any end-date of the restrictions. Chairman of the National Economic Council Avi Simhon claimed that “nobody knows how much time we will need to decrease the infection rate.” He claimed that unless the numbers go down, the lockdown will continue for “up to two months,” The Marker reported.“When we began the COVID-19 era, we had 14,000 business and 203,000 workers,” Head of the Union of Restaurant Owners Shay Berman told The Jerusalem Post, “now we have 12,000 businesses and 120,000 workers. Unless we see an effective, coordinated economic plan on the table, it’s not sure that we will reopen.”Berman met with Finance Minister