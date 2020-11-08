The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Cabinet approves new Gaza border region town for first time in years

The town is currently referred to by the temporary name "Hanun" and will be located east of the Kibbutz Sa'ad.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 14:12
A power station seen in the background of where Israelis enjoy swimming in a lake by the Zikim beach, Southern Israel, near the border with Gaza on July 06, 2015. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
A power station seen in the background of where Israelis enjoy swimming in a lake by the Zikim beach, Southern Israel, near the border with Gaza on July 06, 2015.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
For the first time in years, the establishment of a new town in the Gaza border area in the Sdot Negev Regional Council was approved by the cabinet on Sunday.
"This is a great news for Israel, this is a great news for the communities in the Gaza border area," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in opening comments at the cabinet meeting on Sunday, shortly before the establishment of the town was approved.
"We continue to develop the southern towns, including the moshavim and kibbutzim," added Netanyahu. "We are developing new neighborhoods in Sderot and Netivot. I must tell you that there is a waiting list for every home. This is the best proof of our national resilience."
The town is currently referred to in official documents by the temporary name "Hanun" and will be located east of the Kibbutz Sa'ad, south of Sderot.
Tamir Idan, head of the Sdot Negev Regional Council, welcomed the decision with great excitement.
"Dear Sdot Negev residents, I'm very excited," said Idan in a video on his Facebook page, where he thanked Netanyahu and the ministers who worked to promote the establishment of the new town, calling it a "battle of five or six years." 
"This is our real victory as residents over the terror from Gaza, said Tamir Idan. "A holiday for the State of Israel!"
The town will house about 500 families, according to Idan. The government is also working to provide funds for security, development, education and welfare in the Gaza border region. Idan hopes that a decision on the aid will be brought before the cabinet next Sunday.
Shay Hajaj, chairman of the Israeli Regional Council Center, welcomed the decision to establish the new town as well on Sunday.
"The establishment of a new settlement these days and especially, in the Gaza border area, is of immense national importance," tweeted Hajaj. "It contains a statement of Israel's determination to continue to build and develop settlement in all parts of the country."
"This decision also contains a statement of the government's intention to continue developing the periphery," added Hajaj. "In deciding on the establishment of a new settlement one should consider not only economic data but also the national and social value of the act."
Hajaj pledged to assist in the implementation of the decision.
"I am glad that all government ministers have united to support a decision that has great settlement and national value," tweeted Higher Education Minister Zeev Elkin. "Thank you to the Prime Minister and the Housing Ministry for accepting my proposal for an amendment that will allocate a clear period of three months to complete all procedures on the government side."
"A new settlement in the Gaza Strip. In 2017, as Housing Minister, I presented to Prime Minister Netanyahu the need and plan for the establishment of a new community settlement in the Gaza Strip," wrote Education Minister Yoav Gallant on Facebook. "After about 3 years of hard work, its formation in the government was approved. The development and building of the country is a duty and a right and a central element in the education for the love of the homeland."


Gaza Settlements israel settlement settlements israel gaza strip south
