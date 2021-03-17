The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cancer bacteria can be used against tumors, Weizmann Institute study finds

Cancer cells seem to present bacterial peptides on their cell walls, which reveals their existence to the immune system’s T Cells.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 17, 2021 18:18
A 3D immunofluorescent image of melanoma cells (magenta) infected with bacteria (turquoise); cell nuclei are blue (photo credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)
A 3D immunofluorescent image of melanoma cells (magenta) infected with bacteria (turquoise); cell nuclei are blue
(photo credit: WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)
Cancer cells present bacterial peptides on the outside of their walls, marking them as a foreign element to the body’s immune system, Weitzman Institute scientists report in a new article published in Nature
This is crucial as while immunotherapy has been able to help melanoma cancer patients in roughly 40% of cases, the new findings could pave the road to more effective treatments and many lives saved in the future. 
Using methods developed by Dr. Ravid Straussman of Weizmann's Molecular Cell Biology Department, a team under Prof. Yardena Samuels led by Dr. Shelly Kalaora and Adi Nagler used samples taken from nine patients to examine 17 melanoma tumors to find out which peptides could be "seen" by the body's own defense system.
The team worked closely with partners in Israel, like Technion Prof. Arie Admon, and in the US, including Dr. Jennifer A. Wargo of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Prof Scott N. Peterson of the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute  and Prof. Eytan Ruppin of the National Cancer Institute. 
       
What the Israeli-American cooperation discovered were 41 different bacteria with about 300 peptides. These, in turn, are used as human leukocyte antigen (HLA) markers – meaning that the cancer cells “show” them to the immune system, which marks them as not belonging to the body in the first place. 
Some of the 41 bacteria discovered also appear in the human gut, opening a door for future research to unlock how the gut microbiome interact with immunotherapy. This would help medical teams to better treat patients and predict the result of treatments. 
When T cells from patients were placed in a dish with peptides taken from the same patient, the T cells were activated.  
Samuels said that “this approach can, in the future, be used in combination with existing immunotherapy drugs” and that the findings could help better target the cancer cells.    
  


Tags Israel cancer science
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by