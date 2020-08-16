CBS report: Israel in a difficult, deep recession

Israel has entered a deep and difficult recession, according to a report published Sunday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) report concerning the second quarter of 2020. In a historic situation, Israel’s GDP dropped by 28.7% - the first time this has happened in 40 years.COVID-19 pandemic and the policies taken by the government to curb it. Among them have been a nationwide lockdown; severe limitations on restaurants and public gatherings; and an almost complete halt of all tourism to the country. The harshest crash, 80%, was reported for leisure activities and cultural events. The report includes a warning that, due to lack of data on the various factors involved in the pandemic, these figures should be treated with caution.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the drop in Israeli production is “7.8%, half of the decline among the nations of Europe and among the lowest in the world.” It is unclear what the basis for this figure is, since CBS gives the figure of 28.7% decline in production. This would not be the first time the government clashes with state agencies over statistics. The Finance Ministry recently reported that it found a mistake in the figures released by the Bank of Israel concerning state aid offered by Israel to its citizens. The bank claimed the figure was true at the time. In Spain and the UK, the decline in GDP was over 50%; in France and Italy, more than 40%, N12 reported on Sunday. "This is the result of our responsible policy," Netanyahu said, "which not only reduced the number of deaths [from COVID-19] in Israel but also the extent of the damage done to the national economy." The CBS report says that state spending increased by 25.2%, in part because of the “Check for Every Citizen” plan and the Safety Net program. The report came on the same day that Netanyahu announced the approval of yet another part of the stimulus plan, to the tune of NIS 8.5 billion. Part of the pre-approved Safety Net program, the NIS 8.5 billion includes transportation, technology and welfare projects meant to create 10,000 new jobs. Some NIS 2 billion will be earmarked to complete public transportation projects, among them the Tel Aviv Red Line light rail service – which is in danger of being halted "as costs become steeper," the Finance Ministry reported. NIS 750 million will be used to train workers for the hi-tech industry and promote innovation. NIS 700 million is to provide food security for poor families, a project championed by Interior Minister Arye Deri. The NIS 8.5 billion plan is joined with a NIS 300 million rescue package ear-marked to help hotels during this difficult time when tourism to the country nearly stopped. Created by the Finance and Tourism Ministry, the plan will offer aid to hotels from June to May 2021 to ensure they are able to keep operating. Benefits will be scaled to match the loss of income with larger hotels, which are costlier to maintain, being eligible for larger benefits. More than 40% of the nation's 430 hotels are currently closed, a joint press release reported on Sunday. Finance Minister Israel Katz said that "this is another step we are taking to preserve the Israeli economy in times of crisis." Tourism Minister Assaf Zamir thanked Katz and added "we will continue to work to help all parties in the tourism industry overcome the coronavirus crisis."Consumption dropped by 43.4% while imported goods and services suffered a 41.7% dip. This is the result of the