The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cellcom overcharged customer NIS 3,000 for new iPhone

Instead of the original agreed upon amount of NIS 4,986, the customer was charged NIS 7,884 by Cellcom.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 30, 2020 17:45
People look at an app on a new iphone in Mexico City (photo credit: CARLOS JASSO/REUTERS)
People look at an app on a new iphone in Mexico City
(photo credit: CARLOS JASSO/REUTERS)
A resident of northern Israel bought an iPhone XR from Cellcom two years ago was shocked to find out she paid NIS 3,000 more than she was supposed to. She took the company to court and got NIS 4,000 in compensation, Mako reported.
The customer bought the iPhone for NIS 138 a month with 36 payments. In total, she was supposed to pay NIS 4,986. After the customer switched carriers away from Cellcom, the company raised the monthly payment to NIS 220. The added payment raised the amount the customer paid in total to NIS 7,884 – NIS 2,916 more than the original amount.
After the company refused to refund the price spike, the customer decided to sue them in the Nazareth Court for Small Claims, asking the court to order the company to return the money to her and give her compensation.
In their defense, Cellcom claimed that the customer agreed to paying 36 monthly payments of NIS 220, and got a special discount of NIS 50 per month because she used their landline service, which costs NIS 89 a month.
Judge Amit Yuval Shadmi ruled in favor of the customer, stating that she was charged an exorbitant amount of money for the phone. The ruling stated that Cellcom is requiered to refund the full NIS 2,916 to the customer, as well as another NIS 1,000 in legal fees.


Tags court iphone Cellcom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by