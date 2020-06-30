Cellcom overcharged customer NIS 3,000 for new iPhone

A resident of northern Israel bought an iPhone XR from Cellcom two years ago was shocked to find out she paid NIS 3,000 more than she was supposed to. She took the company to court and got NIS 4,000 in compensation, Mako reported.The customer bought the iPhone for NIS 138 a month with 36 payments. In total, she was supposed to pay NIS 4,986. After the customer switched carriers away from Cellcom, the company raised the monthly payment to NIS 220. The added payment raised the amount the customer paid in total to NIS 7,884 – NIS 2,916 more than the original amount. After the company refused to refund the price spike, the customer decided to sue them in the Nazareth Court for Small Claims, asking the court to order the company to return the money to her and give her compensation.In their defense, Cellcom claimed that the customer agreed to paying 36 monthly payments of NIS 220, and got a special discount of NIS 50 per month because she used their landline service, which costs NIS 89 a month. Judge Amit Yuval Shadmi ruled in favor of the customer, stating that she was charged an exorbitant amount of money for the phone. The ruling stated that Cellcom is requiered to refund the full NIS 2,916 to the customer, as well as another NIS 1,000 in legal fees.