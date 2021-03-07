Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef , also known as the Rishon Lezion, said Saturday evening following the decision of the High Court to recognize Reform and Conservative Jewish conversions that anyone who undergoes this type of conversion is engaged in forgery, according to a report by Kikar Shabbat.

The new court decision would allow those converting in a Reform or Conservative synagogue to make aliyah (move) to Israel and gain citizenship.

During the weekly lesson at the Yazdim Synagogue in Jerusalem, Yosef said the [Reform movement] does not live, it is a forgery of everything. What is a Reform conversion? This is not a Jew."

"A reform will come to me, one who converted to reform, and will give a kiddushin to a daughter of Israel - I will send her without a divorce.

One does not need a divorce, because her marriage will not apply at all," explained Yosef.

