Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

Until now, Reform and Conservative conversions performed in Israel were not recognized for the purposes of obtaining citizenship.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 1, 2021 18:18
SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.
An expanded nine justice panel of the High Court of Justice ruled on Monday to recognize conversions by the Reform and Masorti (Conservative) movements in Israel for the purposes of citizenship, ending a 15-year legal saga.
Eight of the nine justices agreed with all aspects of the landmark ruling, while Justice Noam Sohlberg preferred to delay applying it for 12 months from the swearing in of a new government.
The case was first filed in 2005. Until now, Reform and Conservative conversions performed in Israel were not recognized for the purposes of obtaining citizenship under the Law of Return, as are Orthodox conversions and non-Orthodox conversions conducted abroad.
Trying to pre-emptively defray criticism, the High Court said that its ruling had no religious implications and only dealt with the secular-law questions of the right to obtain citizenship.
Further, the justices specifically noted the 15-years in which the Knesset had not acted to resolve the issue as a clear sign that further patience would not help and that, however grudgingly, the judicial branch had to step in to resolve the dispute.
Taking a shot at the political class, the justices said that their ruling only applied as long as the Knesset did not pass a law explicitly denying the Jewishness of non-Orthodox converts, which the Haredi parties in the Knesset have threatened to do. 
Coming three weeks before elections, the development is expected to spark a conflagration between Israel’s political parties as well as with Diaspora Jewry.
Opposition Leader Yair Lapid welcomed the decision. "Israel must have complete equality of rights for all streams of Judaism - Orthodox, Reform or Conservative. We need to live here together with tolerance and mutual respect," he said in a statement. 
Shas leader and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri called the court decision "wrong and very unfortunate."
"It will will cause controversy and a severe rift among the Jewish people," he wrote on Twitter. "I undertake to amend the law so that only conversion according to Halacha will be recognized in the State of Israel."
In 2005, the two non-Orthodox Jewish denominations filed a petition to the court demanding that citizenship be granted to several converts who converted through their conversion systems in Israel.
In a decision issued on Monday, the High Court noted the extremely lengthy period of time since the petition was first filed and the numerous requests by the state to delay a ruling while it seeks to find a legislative solution.
It said, therefore, that there was no reason to further delay a ruling. In a similar case in 2016, the High Court ruled that an individual who converted through a non-state, independent Orthodox rabbinical court must be granted citizenship under the Law of Return.
The ultra-Orthodox political parties and their rabbinic leadership are fiercely opposed to any such recognition, and in a statement made just this week the Council of Torah Sages of the Degel Hatorah Party denounced any such recognition, against the background of the looming decision.


