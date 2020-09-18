The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Cities in Israel, Arizona link up to share desert tech, economic secrets

The two cities will collaborate in sectors such as desert agriculture and technologies, desert tourism, broadband, water usage and conservation, aerospace, education, border control, etc.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 05:13
Lone wolf in the Negev (photo credit: COURTESY HAIM BERGER)
Lone wolf in the Negev
(photo credit: COURTESY HAIM BERGER)
Ramat HaNegev and Yuma, Arizona signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday night promising to work together in multitude of areas pertaining to the desert climate to which they both inhabit.
The two cities will collaborate in sectors such as desert agriculture and technologies, desert tourism, broadband, water usage and conservation, aerospace, education, border control and other possible opportunities for economic growth within these areas.
The two cities signed the MoU via a Zoom call between the Mayor of Ramat HaNegev Regional Council Eran Doron, the Mayor of Yuma Douglas Nicholls and the Director-General of Arizona-Israel trade and investment office David Yaari. Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shai, Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel and Director-General of the Israel Space Agency Avi Blasberger were also present on the call.
"We look forward to increased collaboration in our shared areas of strength, like agriculture, research, technology and more," said Nicholls.
Doron commented that "the resemblance between the two regions, the vast knowledge accumulated over the years in the fields of desert agriculture, desert tourism, water use, and life alongside a border with a neighboring country" is what led the two cities to seek one another out and promise to collaborate with one another in these areas in the future.
Nicholls traveled to Israel with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) Arizona-Israel Trade Office months before the COVID-19 outbreak in order to attend business conferences to seek out opportunities to bolster Yuma's tech and economic sectors.
"Especially during these challenging times, we are excited to see developing partnerships across Arizona with Israel and believe that this is a natural catalyst to economic development and building deeper relationships," said Yaari, who organized the trip.
"This exciting agreement between the City of Yuma and Ramat HaNegev will benefit both regions by increasing opportunities for research and development, education, and investment," said President and CEO of the ACA Sandra Watson. "Israel and Arizona share an important relationship and we’re proud to advance collaboration between our two states through the Arizona-Israel Trade & Investment Office in Tel Aviv."


