Clashes erupt between ultra-Orthodox and police, youth set fire to city

Several ultra-Orthodox were arrested, and youth set aflame trees and vegetation throughout the city in outcry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 11:33
Israeli police officers clash with Ultra Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against the enforcement of coronavirus emergency regulations, in the Ultra Orthodox jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, October 4, 2020 (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Clashes broke out between police and dozens of ultra-Orthodox people late Thursday night in Modi'in Illit as a gathering was held in a synagogue in violation of coronavirus and lockdown regulations, Walla reported. Several ultra-Orthodox were arrested, and youth set aflame trees and vegetation throughout the city in outcry.
The congregants were requested by the police to disperse the crowd inside, but they refused, resulting in the clashes. Additionally, hundreds of people also gathered outside the synagogue, singing and dancing in larger numbers than approved according to regulations. 
A video of the scene shows dozens of ultra-Orthodox people in clashes with the police as violence erupts among the crowd, and the congregants yell "shame on you," at the police. At least ten congregants were arrested for violating restrictions. 
In protest of the evacuation of worshipers, dozens of ultra-Orthodox youth set out across the city, lighting fire to trees and vegetation which resulted in many fires breaking out and damage caused to several vehicles, Walla reported. 

Earlier on Thursday, additional clashes arose between police and rioters in the city, resulting in the arrest of seven people. 
At the time, rioters surrounded a vehicle belonging to police that had requested another synagogue gathering to disperse. According to Walla, rioters threw stones, bottles, diapers and even fire works at the police. As a result, four policemen were injured, two of whom were evacuated for medical treatment. 
Similar riots erupted in various areas throughout Jerusalem on Thursday as ultra-Orthodox communities clashed with police. Stones and other objects were thrown at police as trash cans were set alight and damage was caused to property and vehicles alike, resulting in the arrest of 17 people who were brought in for questioning.


