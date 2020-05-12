The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UTJ coalition agreement ensures no religion and state changes

The agreement gives three ministerial positions to Shas, one to UTJ as well as chairmanship of the powerful Knesset Finance Committee and two other Knesset committees.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 12, 2020 17:27
Compilation photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UTJ leader Yaacov Litzman (photo credit: MARC SELLEM/YOEL LEVI)
Compilation photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UTJ leader Yaacov Litzman
(photo credit: MARC SELLEM/YOEL LEVI)
The coalition agreement being worked out between United Torah Judaism and the Likud will include a clause stipulating that changes made to the status quo on religion and state during the course of the government, such as court decisions, can be changed in legislation by the coalition. 
The agreement also gives three ministerial positions to Shas, one to UTJ as well as chairmanship of the powerful Knesset Finance Committee and two other Knesset committees. 
The clause is significant since the courts ruled on several occasions during the last government on such issues such as access to mikvas and kashrut, leading to legislation by the ultra-Orthodox parties to circumvent these rulings, at least one of which was successfully passed. 
During the three election campaigns, Blue and White made numerous promises on reforming the religion and state status quo but its agreement with the Likud makes no mention of such issues. 
One issue which may shortly come up in the new government is the new Shabbat public transportation systems which Tel Aviv and other cities in the central district have been operating in recent months through loopholes in the law. 
UTJ and Shas could seek to close these loopholes in the new government under the cover of the clause allowing to amend “damage” to the status quo.
UTJ’s agreement will see outgoing Health Minister Yaakov Litzman become Housing and Construction Minister, while senior UTJ MK Moshe Gafni will regain his position as head of the Knesset Finance Committee which has considerable powers to direct or halt the flow of state funding.
UTJ will also have a deputy minister position which could be either in the education or transportations ministries and could be taken by MK Meir Porush, the current deputy education minister or MK Uri Maklev. 
 
UTJ will also get the chairmanship of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee  for the first 15 months of the new government, and the Knesset and the Knesset Public Petitions Committee, as well as a member on the Committee for the Selection of Rabbinical Court Judges and a deputy speaker position
Shas will receive three full ministries, including interior minister which Shas chairman and current interior minister will take, the Ministry for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee, and Religious Services Minister, which could be taken by current deputy-finance minister MK Yitzhak Cohen. 
Shas will also get deputy ministers in the Finance and Labor and Welfare ministries, while the religious services minister will become the chairman of the Committee for the Selection of Rabbinical Court Judges. 
The rabbinical court judges committee is often the scene of intense horse-trading and political deals, with the ultra-Orthodox members who usually control the committee able to veto moderate candidates. 
The chairmanship of the committee over the last five years was held by Likud minister Yuval Steinitz to provide greater balance in the control of the panel and the selection of the rabbinical judges, but with control of the chairmanship now in a Shas ministers’ hands the ultra-Orthodox parties will likely have free reign over appointments. 
Before the Yamina party ruled out joining the coalition, senior religious-Zionist leader Rabbi Haim Druckman demanded from the Likud that the chairmanship of the committee remain with a Likud minister but he was refused. 
On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Deri spoke with Drukman and, according to the prime minister’s spokesman, assured the rabbi that “representation” of the religious-Zionist community on the committee “would not be harmed.”


Tags Israel Haredi coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Likud's campaign to undermine and delegitimize the rule of law in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by