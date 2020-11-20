Comedians perform to benefit Krembo Wings, for children with disabilities

Israeli comedians performed to raise funds for Krembo Wings, a youth movement for children with and without disabilities, Thursday night, N12 reported. Among the performers was Adi Goldschmidt, who was a member of the youth movement and is now a counselor. Goldschmidt has a form of muscular dystrophy, and made his jokes from his wheelchair. The event included some of Israel's biggest names in comedy like Assi Cohen, Adir Miller and Tom Yaar. All the comedians donated their time to the event that was hosted by actors Niv Sultan and Eyal Kitsis, who has worked with Krembo Wings multiple times, N12 reported.The effects of the coronavirus pandemic were clearly felt at the performance that was held with no audience and those present wearing masks. The pandemic was also the topic of many of the jokes.Krembo Wings has thousands of participants and holds weekly activities, according to the organization's website. The organization works to raise awareness by integrating youth with disabilities and without and to provide for the social needs of youth with disabilities. Youth with physical, cognitive, spatial, sensory and communication disabilities are all integrated in the youth movement.
