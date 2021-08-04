The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Comptroller: Gov’t has failed to help, police Bedouins in the Negev

In a report on the status of the Bedouin population in the Negev, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman slammed a wide number of government ministries and authorities.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 4, 2021 11:17
UMM AL-HIRAN, a Bedouin village in the southern Negev. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
UMM AL-HIRAN, a Bedouin village in the southern Negev.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman slammed a wide number of government ministries and authorities in a report on Wednesday, saying they had failed to either help reduce poverty or enforce the law regarding Bedouins in the Negev.
On one hand, Englman said, “The Bedouin population of the Negev are the poorest group in Israel and suffer from a lack of quality infrastructure and education.”
In addition, he said that there is too much lawlessness emanating from the Bedouin sector and that the national government and law enforcement must crack down hard on these issues.
More specifically, the report said that there is rampant tax evasion, polygamy, protection payments and attacks on both civilian and military infrastructure.
The report covers more than a dozen agencies involved in the issue, but some of the central ones include: the Authority for Bedouins in the Negev (the Authority)), the Ministry for Negev, Galilee and Periphery Development, the Agriculture Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the IDF, the Interior Ministry and authorities in seven major Bedouin towns.
Regarding the Authority, the report said that by 2019 it had only prepared 758 residential areas for marketing to Bedouins out of more than 2,000 areas it was due to have prepared and marketed.
This is only 38% of the goal the government had set for the authority.
As of January 2021, the Authority has marketed 1,050 specific residences to Bedouins.
The report noted that the Authority had also moved forward on preliminary statutory issues for 24,652 residential units which was 23% more than the target.
Englman criticized the government and specifically the Economy Ministry for failing to approve and release additional needed recent budget items for reducing poverty.
Further, the report said that budget allocations from prior years had failed to make any real dent in the broad poverty issue.
According to the report, nine Bedouin towns are rated the lowest on the poverty rating scale among the 255 authorities and areas nationwide.
Next, the comptroller said that the state’s records regarding where Bedouins are actually residing are problematic and inaccurate.
For example, he wrote that of the 268,000 Bedouins in the Negev, there are 46,000 more Bedouins in the largest seven towns than the Authority has in its records.
Regarding lawlessness, the comptroller recorded that it appears that NIS 21 million in water was stolen by Bedouin townspeople from water authorities in 2016.
These numbers were arrived at by comparing the larger water consumption in these towns as compared to other Negev communities.
In the tax arena, Bedouin communities collected only NIS 25 million in taxes, making up only .2% of their municipal authorities’ budgets whereas non-Bedouin Negev communities collected NIS 1.12 billion, making up 14% of the budget.
Englman said that despite orders from both the national government and the High Court of Justice in 2012, that many local authorities still are not even mailing tax collection requests to their populations.
Vandalism is also a huge issue with around 105 incidents per year in Bedouin areas.
In monetary terms, the vandalism to infrastructure and other structures between 2008-2018 cost the state around NIS 1.5 billion.
From 2017-2020, army bases in the Negev suffered over 1,600 incidents of theft of equipment.
At the highly sensitive Nebatim base, there were 73 criminal incidents of rock throwing or infiltrating the base.
In the broader perspective, the report draws attention to the fact that the battle over whether Bedouins will be moved into set areas or be allowed to continue to live in spread out and uncharted evolving villages remains unresolved.
The previous government of Benjamin Netanyahu tried multiple tactics to address the issue, but never succeeded with some Jewish groups demanding more law enforcement and Bedouin groups demanding more funding and continued autonomy.
The current government has reached new compromises on these issues, but it is unknown when they will be implemented with the budget still in play until November 4.


Tags crime violence Comptroller Report bedouin Matanyahu Englman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a budget. What's next? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by