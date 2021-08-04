Comptroller: Gov’t has failed to help, police Bedouins in the Negev

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman slammed a wide number of government ministries and authorities in a report on Wednesday, saying they had failed to either help reduce poverty or enforce the law regarding Bedouins in the Negev.On one hand, Englman said, “The Bedouin population of the Negev are the poorest group in Israel and suffer from a lack of quality infrastructure and education.”In addition, he said that there is too much lawlessness emanating from the Bedouin sector and that the national government and law enforcement must crack down hard on these issues.More specifically, the report said that there is rampant tax evasion, polygamy, protection payments and attacks on both civilian and military infrastructure.
The report covers more than a dozen agencies involved in the issue, but some of the central ones include: the Authority for Bedouins in the Negev (the Authority)), the Ministry for Negev, Galilee and Periphery Development, the Agriculture Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the IDF, the Interior Ministry and authorities in seven major Bedouin towns.Regarding the Authority, the report said that by 2019 it had only prepared 758 residential areas for marketing to Bedouins out of more than 2,000 areas it was due to have prepared and marketed.This is only 38% of the goal the government had set for the authority.As of January 2021, the Authority has marketed 1,050 specific residences to Bedouins.The report noted that the Authority had also moved forward on preliminary statutory issues for 24,652 residential units which was 23% more than the target.Englman criticized the government and specifically the Economy Ministry for failing to approve and release additional needed recent budget items for reducing poverty.Further, the report said that budget allocations from prior years had failed to make any real dent in the broad poverty issue.According to the report, nine Bedouin towns are rated the lowest on the poverty rating scale among the 255 authorities and areas nationwide.Next, the comptroller said that the state's records regarding where Bedouins are actually residing are problematic and inaccurate.For example, he wrote that of the 268,000 Bedouins in the Negev, there are 46,000 more Bedouins in the largest seven towns than the Authority has in its records.Regarding lawlessness, the comptroller recorded that it appears that NIS 21 million in water was stolen by Bedouin townspeople from water authorities in 2016.These numbers were arrived at by comparing the larger water consumption in these towns as compared to other Negev communities.In the tax arena, Bedouin communities collected only NIS 25 million in taxes, making up only .2% of their municipal authorities' budgets whereas non-Bedouin Negev communities collected NIS 1.12 billion, making up 14% of the budget.Englman said that despite orders from both the national government and the High Court of Justice in 2012, that many local authorities still are not even mailing tax collection requests to their populations.Vandalism is also a huge issue with around 105 incidents per year in Bedouin areas.In monetary terms, the vandalism to infrastructure and other structures between 2008-2018 cost the state around NIS 1.5 billion.From 2017-2020, army bases in the Negev suffered over 1,600 incidents of theft of equipment.At the highly sensitive Nebatim base, there were 73 criminal incidents of rock throwing or infiltrating the base. In the broader perspective, the report draws attention to the fact that the battle over whether Bedouins will be moved into set areas or be allowed to continue to live in spread out and uncharted evolving villages remains unresolved.The previous government of Benjamin Netanyahu tried multiple tactics to address the issue, but never succeeded with some Jewish groups demanding more law enforcement and Bedouin groups demanding more funding and continued autonomy.The current government has reached new compromises on these issues, but it is unknown when they will be implemented with the budget still in play until November 4.