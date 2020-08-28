Corona deaths rise, Gamzu faces 'complex' challenges in handling pandemic

Cronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that solving Israel’s coronavirus crisis is “much more complex” than he originally thought, but added that “I am a person who tries everything but quitting... I’m determined. I have thick enough skin.”He said that if he quits, it means that “really, really they made it so, so unbearable.” After all, he added, “no one is standing in line to replace me. I’m doing the job.” On Friday, just one day after Gamzu spoke to the Post, the Health Ministry reported that Israel's coronavirus death toll rose by six to 894, while the number of active cases fell by 102, bringing the country's number to 20,055. Additionally, the number of patients on ventilators decreased by four, making the total 114.Gamzu caused a stir recently after insisting that the government prevent hassidim from making the annual pilgrimage to Uman, Ukraine, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus. He wrote a letter to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, warning him that a mass pilgrimage to the Rabbi Nahman of Breslovs grave in Uman could lead to an uncontrollable spike in coronavirus cases in Israel and Ukraine. Gamzu petitioned the president as someone who was worried about the impact of the large gathering on public health, and wrote the letter because he thought it was his job to be in charge of stopping the spread of infection.While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein initially supported Gamzu in his insisting that the pilgrimage be prevented, both went silent following protests by religious groups against the government's intervention.Some 400 hassidic pilgrims were detained in Kiev, Ukraine on Friday, after arriving in the country as part of the annual pilgrimage to Uman, despite the temporary ban imposed by Ukraine on the entry of foreigners until September 28. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Uman Mayor Oleksandr Tsebriy addressed the arrival of the pilgrims and clashes between pilgrims and locals, saying that the city's residents, who fear the spread of the coronavirus, would prefer not to have visitors in the city this year.Despite Israel's growing death toll, Prof. Mark Last, a member of the Department of Software and Information Systems Engineering at Ben-Gurion University predicted that the coronavirus infection rate in Israel will start to decline within the next three weeks, but that as many as 1,400 Israelis will be dead by the end of September.Last noted that from serological tests, Israel knows that nine to 10 times more people have been infected with the virus than the number of confirmed cases, which is around 112,000.Sarah Chemla contributed to this article.