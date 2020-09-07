What has led Israel into its coronavirus madness? - analysis

First the facts.Some 1,022 people have died in Israel from the coronavirus as of Monday. More than 900 people are currently hospitalized. Four hundred seventy six people are in serious condition, and 137 are intubated. On Sunday 2,257 people were diagnosed with the disease, and the rate of positive cases among some 19,353 tests stood at a whopping 12.2%. Those are not phantom numbers. The deaths are real, the intubated in the hospitals are real. Israel has among the worst rates of infections per one million people in the world. Nobody is making this up.More facts: Some 28% of the current cases are in the Arab community (which makes up 21% of the population), and 22% of all cases are in ultra-Orthodox (haredi) communities (which comprise about 12% of all Israelis). And none of this is going to go away by itself. It’s not as if one day Israel will wake up and all this will be magically gone. For it to go away the government must act, and the population must heed.Right now neither is happening.The government is unable to act because of political considerations, as evidenced by the way it could not decide for the second day in a row on Monday on even a partial nighttime lock-down of the hardest hit “red” cities. And the public is unwilling to listen. That combination is toxic – one that will only lead to more intubated, more hospitalized, and more dead.And in the process the country's fragile social fabric is being badly strained. "It is impossible that the citizens of the State of Israel should become hostages of [Interior Minister Arye] Deri, [Housing and Construction Minister Ya'acov] Litzman and [MK Moshe] Gafni," Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman said of leading haredi politicians at a party faction meeting in the Knesset.""Coronavirus cabinet decisions are not made on the basis of scientific data, nor are they transparent or logical. Netanyahu has sacrificed public health on the altar of preserving his coalition. Therefore all the decisions made are blatantly illegal. I suggest the public act in accordance with common sense and not in accordance with government guidelines.”Here is the head of a major political party, a former defense and foreign minister, and a man who fancies himself as a future prime minister, calling on each individual in the country to do what is right in his or her eyes. If you think it’s a good idea to don a mask, don a mask. If not, the heck with it. If you think that social distancing is silly, don’t do it. If your common sense says that there is nothing wrong with large weddings, go organize a massive party.Among those who shouted the loudest against Liberman’s comments were the haredi politicians, politicians who need to look in the mirror and ask themselves: Did our actions not trigger these words?Liberman’s stunning remarks were not uttered in a vacuum. They followed a letter sent to Netanyahu on Sunday by the heads of four haredi communities facing a lock-down: Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, Elad and Emmanuel. Their message was simple: they would not heed a lock-down call.“As the one who managed the crisis, you never bothered to hear our voice, understand our hardships or try to promote real initiatives that could flatten the curve,” they wrote to Netanyahu.“With pain and restrained rage, we see day after the day how the honor of the great men of the Torah, the life of the Torah... are trampled on by you in an unparalleled way. We hereby announce that we will stop cooperating with the various authorities regarding the lock-down.”The letter, and intense haredi political pressure, worked, and Netanyahu buckled: the planned lock-down that was initially to start Monday morning was downgraded to a nighttime lock-down that was to go into effect that evening, but has also since been postponed. Haredi politicians threatened not to abide by the rules, so the government decided not to implement those rules.If it's good enough for the haredim, Liberman must have reasoned, it’s good enough for me. If they can say that they will not follow the regulations, then I can call on the citizenry to do the same thing. Why not?Well, simply, because a country can’t function like this. Different communities can’t just decide that they won’t follow the regulations designed for the benefit of the collective.Haredi politicians can't just close their eyes to the reality of the corona, a reality that is killing haredim no less than anyone else, and pretend that restrictive and even draconian measures can be avoided. Stunningly, the response of the haredi political leadership over the last number of weeks – a crisis that is hitting their commutes hard – is to blame Corona czar Ronni Gamzu.Various haredi politicians, local officials and media personalities have called him everything from a small politician to an antisemite. Why? Because he favored a lock-down on red cities, many which unfortunately happen to be haredi cities.Gamzu’s recommended steps were not designed as a punishment, and should not be seen as such. They are tools crafted to try and bring down the numbers. Rather than fighting these measures, the haredi politicians should be cooperating – because these are the steps that the experts have determined will save lives in their own communities.What’s the problem? The problem is a deep-seated one: suspicion within parts of the haredi leadership of the government’s motivations, as if the government is using the virus as an excuse to upend haredi life.This is similar to haredi suspicion that the real reason the government wants to draft yeshiva students into the army is not because of a genuine belief that everyone should equally bear the burden of protecting the state, and because the IDF can use the manpower, but rather because the secular state wants to uproot the haredi way of life.Litzman was quoted last week as saying the reason Gamzu wants a lock-down during the high holidays is because he doesn’t “want people praying.”Litzman can’ be serious, yet the government’s anti-corona steps are increasingly seen among Haredi politicians as not aimed at the deadly virus, but rather at their community as a whole.And this then creates a self-fulfilling prophecy. The more haredi politicians resist anti-corona steps, the more antagonism toward haredim this creates among parts of the general population – and the beneficiary of this will be Liberman and his party, which rode into the Knesset on an anti-haredi platform.Haredi behavior in regards to the virus, such as staunch opposition to lock-downs in red areas and insistence on pilgrimages to Rabbi Nachman of Breslov’s grave in Uman on Rosh Hashana, is going to drive stridently anti-haredi reaction that will trigger a greater sense among haredim that the general population is out to get them – all to the detriment of the country.What has been telling in recent days is that while haredi politicians manned the barricades against Gamzu and his recommendations, some municipal leaders in the Arab sector -- even hit harder by the virus -- are taking responsibility, saying that large weddings in their cities and towns are feeding the virus and need to be restricted. While these Arab local officials are blaming the spread of the virus on people not following the regulations, leading haredi politicians are blaming it on Gamzu and Netanyahu.It's an odd tale of two reactions. And it is troubling.