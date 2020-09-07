Liberman: Don’t listen to government directives, they are illegal

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) accused MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beiteinu) of “playing with fire” on Monday after he called on the public to “act in accordance with common sense and not in accordance with government guidelines.”“Liberman is acting carelessly and irresponsibly while taking advantage of a fragile health and economic situation,” Edelstein said. During his party’s faction meeting on Monday, Liberman said “we hear countless talk of closure, but what we need is order. “It is impossible that the citizens of the State of Israel should become hostages of [Interior Minister Arye] Deri, [Housing and Construction Minister Ya’acov] Litzman and [MK Moshe] Gafni. Coronavirus cabinet decisions are not made on the basis of scientific data, nor are they transparent or logical,” he continued. Liberman accused Netanyahu of sacrificing public health to ensure the stability of his coalition and “therefore all decisions made are blatantly illegal.I suggest the public act in accordance with common sense and not in accordance with government guidelines,” he said.He also called on local authorities to appoint their own coronavirus commissioners to help manage the crisis. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“The government has lost the public trust and it does not deserve it,” Liberman concluded. “The coronavirus cabinet must be abolished.”