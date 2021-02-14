The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in IDF: Updated regulations issued for vaccinated soldiers

As of Sunday morning, 2,380 soldiers and workers in the IDF were confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 14, 2021 14:30
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90 (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
The IDF released a series of updates to its coronavirus regulations for soldiers on Sunday, including regulations allowing only vaccinated soldiers to enter facilities defined as "essential" by the commander of the branch, directorate or command.
Regulations issued for units defined as vaccinated include:
> No limit on the number of participants in gatherings in open areas
> Permission for gatherings in large halls, with up to 50% of capacity
> In meetings in which 90% of the participants are vaccinated, there is no limit on the number of participants as long as the meeting is carried out according to command directives
Immediate family members who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus and children under the age of 16 will be able to participate in ceremonies and events in vaccinated units.
Civilians who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus will be allowed to enter IDF bases.
The regulations stress that it is forbidden to mark those who have been vaccinated or not vaccinated with external markings.
Exceptions for regulations will need to be approved by the head of the IDF Operations Directorate.
As of Friday, about 40% of servicemembers in the IDF were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
Earlier this month, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi ordered that soldiers in closed units be kept on base and have their leave canceled, due to high coronavirus infection rates reported in the military.
All closed units will be kept on base except for units declared "vaccinated" or "green," which will operate on a normal leave schedule.
A vaccinated unit is a unit that has an 85% or higher vaccination rate. A green unit is a unit that does not have any confirmed infections.
As of Sunday morning, 2,380 soldiers and workers in the IDF were confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, with one soldier in moderate condition and one soldier in serious condition, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Some 10,094 soldiers were in quarantine.


