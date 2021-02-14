Coronavirus in IDF: Updated regulations issued for vaccinated soldiers

Regulations issued for units defined as vaccinated include:

> No limit on the number of participants in gatherings in open areas

> Permission for gatherings in large halls, with up to 50% of capacity

> In meetings in which 90% of the participants are vaccinated, there is no limit on the number of participants as long as the meeting is carried out according to command directives

Immediate family members who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus and children under the age of 16 will be able to participate in ceremonies and events in vaccinated units.

Civilians who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus will be allowed to enter IDF bases.

The regulations stress that it is forbidden to mark those who have been vaccinated or not vaccinated with external markings.

Exceptions for regulations will need to be approved by the head of the IDF Operations Directorate.

As of Friday, about 40% of servicemembers in the IDF were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this month, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi ordered that soldiers in closed units be kept on base and have their leave canceled , due to high coronavirus infection rates reported in the military.

All closed units will be kept on base except for units declared "vaccinated" or "green," which will operate on a normal leave schedule.

As of Sunday morning, 2,380 soldiers and workers in the IDF were confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, with one soldier in moderate condition and one soldier in serious condition, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Some 10,094 soldiers were in quarantine. A vaccinated unit is a unit that has an 85% or higher vaccination rate. A green unit is a unit that does not have any confirmed infections.As of Sunday morning, 2,380 soldiers and workers in the IDF were confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, with one soldier in moderate condition and one soldier in serious condition, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Some 10,094 soldiers were in quarantine.