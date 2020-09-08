Coronavirus patient boards flight violating quarantine regulations

The husband arrived at a clinic in Israel on Sunday to request an approval to fly outside the country for him and his wife, but the clinic informed him that there is no such approval and that he would only need a coronavirus test if the country he was flying to required one.

When the clinic looked into his wife's details and realized that she was a confirmed coronavirus patient, they informed him that he and his wife were both required to remain in quarantine and that he should not have even come to the clinic.

Israel reached a new daily record of new coronavirus cases after 3,392 cases were reported on Monday, according to a Monday morning update by the Health Ministry. Overall, 135,043 people have been confirmed as infected with the virus since the beginning of the outbreak. Despite the warning, the clinic found out later that the two boarded flights on Sunday evening in any case, according to Channel 12. The wife boarded flight AF1621 to Paris. It is unclear which flight the husband boarded or why the two ignored the coronavirus regulations.

