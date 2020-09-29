Coronavirus: Priestly blessing at Western Wall to be livestreamed

Every year, some 750,000 people visit the Western Wall, with the peak occurring at Sukkot's Chol HaMoed (the intermediate days of Sukkot) during a traditional prayer carried out by hundreds of priests (Kohanim.)

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation has already announced that it will be live-streaming the traditional blessings in light of the coronavirus restrictions that will prevent many from arriving to the Western Wall this year, and after a successful trial of streaming prayers that took place during Yom Kippur.

The live streaming will be available on the Facebook page of The Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

Due to the second nationwide lockdown Israel has entered, a limited prayer will be carried out, with only several hundreds priests and worshippers who live near the Western Wall participating.

Chol HaMoed prayer times (Israel Standard Time: UTC+02:00):

Shacharit: 08:30

Birkat Hakohanim - Shacharit: 09:00

Mussaf: 09:40

Birkat Hakohanim - Mussaf: 09:50

For more information visit https://english.thekotel.org

