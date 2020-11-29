The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Court decides against cancelling Labor Party vote

Labor MK Merav Michaeli asked the district court for an injunction to prevent the convention.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 16:18
The Tel Aviv District Court ruled on Sunday against preventing a Labor Party convention from deciding whether to cancel the party’s primaries.
Labor leader Amir Peretz wants to take the power to vote for the party’s chairmanship and its Knesset candidates away from the 44,000 Labor members and give it to the 3,800 activists eligible to vote at the party convention, a body dominated by Peretz supporters.
Those same activists are voting online and by phone on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. on whether to empower themselves. They will also vote on whether to authorize Peretz to merge Labor with Blue and White and other parties.
Labor MK Merav Michaeli asked the district court for an injunction to prevent the convention, which she said would deprive Labor members of their basic right to vote and would be "the final step to destroy Labor.”
Judge Limor Bibi decided not to intervene, because there was not enough time and because courts tend to not interfere in internal party politics. But she reserved the right to revisit the case once elections have been called.
Sources close to Peretz said they were glad the court did not intervene. Peretz said it is better to have the convention select the party chairman and MKs, because primaries among the Labor membership would be too expensive for both the party and the candidates.  
Michaeli expressed satisfaction that the judge did not rule out intervening late on.
"The court reaffirmed that there is doubt about whether the maneuver is legal," she said. "I will not give up my struggle to save Labor and its democracy." 


Tags Labor amir peretz Merav Michaeli
