The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Court to decide if Labor can cancel primaries

They will also vote on whether to authorize Peretz to merge Labor with Blue and White and other parties.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 28, 2020 20:44
Chairman of the Labor party Amir Peretz seen during a press conference with Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz and party members in Tel Aviv on March 12, 2020. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Chairman of the Labor party Amir Peretz seen during a press conference with Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz and party members in Tel Aviv on March 12, 2020.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The Tel Aviv District Court will rule on Sunday morning whether to prevent a Labor Party convention from deciding on Sunday afternoon whether to cancel the party’s primaries.
Labor leader Amir Peretz wants to take the power to vote for the party’s chairmanship and its Knesset candidates away from the 44,000 Labor members and give it to the 3,800 activists eligible to vote at the party convention, a body dominated by Peretz supporters.
Those same activists are set to vote online and by phone on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. on whether to empower themselves. They will also vote on whether to authorize Peretz to merge Labor with Blue and White and other parties.
Labor MK Merav Michaeli asked the district court for an injunction to prevent the convention after she appealed last week to internal Labor courts and failed.
Amir Peretz is unfortunately acting against the party institutions that have been in place for decades,” Michaeli said. “He is changing the rules in Labor illegally and taking away the basic rights of the members to vote. This move would certainly be the final step to destroy Labor.”
Peretz said it is better to have the convention select the party chairman and MKs, because primaries among the Labor membership would be too expensive for both the party and the candidates.
Sources close to him said candidates would be unlikely to run in primaries when Labor is unlikely to cross the threshold on its own or to receive more than three realistic slots on a list with Blue and White.
Social Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli supports the proposal but opposes running together with Blue and White. Former MKs Omer Bar-Lev, Michal Biran and Avraham Shochat oppose the proposal and joined Michaeli’s request for an injunction to prevent the vote.
Labor secretary-general Eran Hermoni asked Labor MKs Peretz, Shmuli and Michaeli to send a speech presenting their opinion that would be posted on the Labor website to persuade the activists to back their viewpoint. But none of them did.
The MKs were invited to send observers to oversee the counting of the votes, which will be conducted by an outside call center. Results are expected by 6 p.m.



Tags Labor amir peretz Merav Michaeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz needs to bring the Israeli government to an end By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Women take spy world by storm
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines speaks at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 24, 2020
5 Iran has a new warship packed with drones and missiles
Iranian Navy ships on a training exercise

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by