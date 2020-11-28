Court to decide if Labor can cancel primaries

The Tel Aviv District Court will rule on Sunday morning whether to prevent a Labor Party convention from deciding on Sunday afternoon whether to cancel the party’s primaries.Labor leader Amir Peretz wants to take the power to vote for the party’s chairmanship and its Knesset candidates away from the 44,000 Labor members and give it to the 3,800 activists eligible to vote at the party convention, a body dominated by Peretz supporters. Those same activists are set to vote online and by phone on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. on whether to empower themselves. They will also vote on whether to authorize Peretz to merge Labor with Blue and White and other parties.Labor MK Merav Michaeli asked the district court for an injunction to prevent the convention after she appealed last week to internal Labor courts and failed.“Amir Peretz is unfortunately acting against the party institutions that have been in place for decades,” Michaeli said. “He is changing the rules in Labor illegally and taking away the basic rights of the members to vote. This move would certainly be the final step to destroy Labor.”Peretz said it is better to have the convention select the party chairman and MKs, because primaries among the Labor membership would be too expensive for both the party and the candidates.Sources close to him said candidates would be unlikely to run in primaries when Labor is unlikely to cross the threshold on its own or to receive more than three realistic slots on a list with Blue and White.
The MKs were invited to send observers to oversee the counting of the votes, which will be conducted by an outside call center. Results are expected by 6 p.m.
Social Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli supports the proposal but opposes running together with Blue and White. Former MKs Omer Bar-Lev, Michal Biran and Avraham Shochat oppose the proposal and joined Michaeli's request for an injunction to prevent the vote.Labor secretary-general Eran Hermoni asked Labor MKs Peretz, Shmuli and Michaeli to send a speech presenting their opinion that would be posted on the Labor website to persuade the activists to back their viewpoint. But none of them did.
