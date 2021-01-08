The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Court grants LGBTQ+ non-citizen parental status in unprecedented decision

"It is not proper for M.'s declaration as a mother to be postponed for years. Such a situation 'does not reflect reality and thus misleads the child.'"

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JANUARY 8, 2021 09:58
Protestors shout slogans during a LGBT community members protest against discriminatory surrogate bill in Tel Aviv, Israel July 22, 2018 (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Protestors shout slogans during a LGBT community members protest against discriminatory surrogate bill in Tel Aviv, Israel July 22, 2018
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
A woman waiting for permanent resident status in Israel was granted a judicial parenting order by the Tel Aviv District Court for her nonbiological daughter born by her wife, after the court ruled on Monday to deny an appeal filed by the state against the decision to grant the parenting order.
The woman granted the order, referred to as M. in the court decision, is in a common-law marriage with the biological mother of the child, referred to as K., but is a German citizen who is currently in Israel on a temporary visa waiting to receive permanent resident status. The biological mother and the child are both citizens of Israel.
"As spouses who share their lives, we intend to have children together. We hereby declare that we intend to raise our children together and serve them as two mothers for all intents and purposes, irrelevant to the question of the existence of a biological connection between any of the children and either of us," stated the two mothers in their declaration of their common-law marriage in 2013, according to the decision released by the court. "We hereby declare that we have agreed among ourselves that upon birth by either of us, we will work together for the official recognition of the institutions of the State of Israel and in our shared parenting."
The two also signed a parenting agreement specifying that they would share the duties of raising any children and would work to ensure that they would both be recognized as the parents of such children.
Their daughter was conceived through the use of a sperm donor from a sperm bank in California and was born in 2018. Later that year, the mothers filed a request for a judicial parenting order through the court, arguing that they both act as parents to the child and that receiving the order was necessary for the good of the child.
While heterosexual couples can usually have their parenthood automatically recognized, same-sex couples must either apply for a judicial parenting order through a court or apply to adopt their partner's child in order to be recognized as a parent of a non-biological child born to their partner. Parenthood in general for same-sex couples is a controversial topic in Israel, with the topics of gay adoption and surrogacy causing political unrest and protests multiple times in recent years.
The state opposed the request, stressing that since M. was only in Israel on a temporary visa that was continually being extended and that any decision on a parental order should wait until her residential status was set, as she could still be ordered to leave the country and this could negatively impact the child in question.
The state also argued that such a decision could have an impact on issues concerning entering the state of Israel, as people could try and enter Israel and establish permanent residence status through judicial parenting orders.
The court rejected the state's position and issued a parental order effective from the date of birth of the child, but the state filed an appeal against the decision. The court's decision stressed that the "unequivocal best interest for the child is that M. be given a parenting order in relation to her. It is not proper for M.'s declaration as a mother to be postponed for years, until her status in Israel is permanently settled. Such a situation 'does not reflect reality and thus misleads the child.'"
"It is the minor's right to know who her parents are and when she grows up with two women whom she considers to be her mothers and in practice they serve in this role, it is to the child's benefit that such be recorded ... and the state will recognize the actual factual and emotional relationship between the child and the two applicants," added the court.
The court stressed that if M. does not receive a residence permit and is force to leave the country, then it will be hard on the child whether or not a parenting order is issued, adding that the same is the case when both parents are biological parents of the child.
The state's claim that a parenting order could be used to obtain permanent resident status in Israel was also rejected on the court, which stressed that in cases where the state believes that a residency application is in bad faith, they can have the court examine the situation. Additionally, a judicial parenting order does not obligate the state to issue a permanent residence permit, if there are good reasons not to issue one.
"The state likes to apply sweeping conditions and rules to LGBTQ+ people which are nothing but an expression of its suspicion and prejudice in relation to members of the community," said the attorney representing the parents, Daniela Yaakobi, calling the claims made by the state in its appeal against the parenting order issued by the court "particularly outrageous."
Yaakobi welcomed the decision on Monday, calling it "precedent-setting" and stressing that up until the decision this week, courts had generally avoided interfering with the state's position of refusing parental orders to LGBTQ+ non-permanent residents.
"We welcome the court's decision not to put M. in a 'mother on condition' situation, and to choose the true 'good of the child,'" said the Agudah - The Association for LGBTQ+ Equality in Israel in a response to the decision on Facebook. "The court granted M. a parenting order based on the fact that the two spouses are the parental figures caring for their daughter with full devotion equally, and to strengthen both of their commitments to raising a daughter, even if M. is still in the process of arranging permanent resident status in Israel, which could take a number of years."
"It is a pity that instead of promoting legislation that would put an end to systemic discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, the state once again tried to 'put sticks in the wheels' of LGBTQ+ parents, on an issue where the parenting of heterosexual spouses was not questioned," added the Agudah.


Tags LGBT court israeli citizenship LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by