Court: Halls don't have to return deposits for canceled corona weddings

Thousands of couples that were forced to cancel their wedding plans due to the novel coronavirus may not get their deposits back, Israel’s High Court ruled Sunday.

Under normal circumstances, the law requires wedding hall owners to refund deposits in full immediately in the event that they are unable to host the scheduled event. However, nearly a year after the coronavirus first began upending regular life, the court finally ruled that the law will not apply for agreements that were signed after March 12, 2020.

Several months ago, a law was passed that would require wedding hall owners to return all deposits within three months. However, the Association of Event Halls and Gardens in Israel petitioned the High Court, saying were problems with the interpretation of the law during the pandemic, and that the owners were unable to pay out such large sums now, after a year of no business. The court accepted their position Sunday and said it would not get involved with the legislation.

A spokesperson for the association noted that many hall owners have already returned all of the deposits they received. In general, the owners that haven’t returned deposits yet intend to eventually, but currently don’t have the money available, she said.

Deposits on events booked before March 12 must be returned, the ruling stated.

“Due to the shutdown of the industry by the state, event hall owners suffered a fatal economic blow,” said Aviram Alon, head of the Association of Event Halls and Gardens. “Event halls provide for tens of thousands of workers directly, and hundreds of thousands more in sectors that support the industry. Anyone can understand the difficulty of reimbursing expenses incurred for event preparations while receiving zero income over almost an entire year due to the industry shutdown and the corona crisis.”

As the scope of the pandemic began to become clear last March, Israel began limiting weddings to just 10 guests, forcing many couples to transform what would have been large events with hundreds of guests into intimate family affairs. While some event hall owners gave full or partial refunds for deposits made on wedding celebrations that never happened, many cases are still unresolved.

Following the ruling, the association called for hall owners and couples to work together to reach agreements to hold wedding celebrations on alternate dates and help bring Israel’s wedding hall industry back to life.