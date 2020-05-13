The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Court sentences activist who struck IDF prosecutor to 8 months in prison

Woman lashed out after conviction of Palestinian Ahed Tamimi.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 13, 2020 14:33
Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi enters a military courtroom at Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 15, 2018 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Wednesday sentenced left-wing activist Yifat Doron to eight months in prison for striking IDF West Bank Chief Prosecutor Lt.-Col. Asim Hamed during a hearing in the Judea Military Court at Camp Ofer in March 2018.
The hearing related to charges brought against Palestinian-activist Neriman Tamimi and her minor-age daughter, Ahed Tamimi.
Ahed was sentenced to eighth months in prison in a high-profile and controversial case where she was filmed hitting and kicking a much taller IDF soldier, who essentially ignored her.
Unhappy with the outcome of the case, Doron lashed out and struck Hamed on his forehead. She yelled, "Who are you to judge?"
Hamed is the IDF's first Druze chief prosecutor.
Prison guards on the scene restrained and detained Doron until police arrived to arrest her.
Many activists rallied behind Ahed because she was a minor, was physically small and because of an impression that the IDF did not care about the incident until right-wing politicians complained that the IDF was being dishonored when a soldier is hit without a response.
In contrast, there was no hesitation to charge Doron who struck an IDF lawyer in a courtroom. Doron refused to testify to police or to the court, other than to say she did not believe she had committed a crime.
Since Doron did not deny her actions, only saying she thought her actions were not criminal, and since numerous witnesses testified against her, she was convicted and sentenced to jail, as well as fined NIS 3,000.


