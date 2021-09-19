COVID in Israel: Politicians cancel events due to pandemic

The holiday of Sukkot has traditionally been used as an opportunity for Israeli politicians to host hundreds of their supporters, but the coronavirus has forced them to cancel those events this year.

Likud MK Israel Katz has made a point of making headlines while hosting an annual event at his sukkah in Kfar Ahim in northern Negev. Hundreds of Likud activists from across the country crowded in the area near his sukkah, where they were treated to hamburgers and hot dogs.

But for the second year in a row, Katz will suffice with addressing his supporters from his sukkah on Facebook.

One critic of Katz in Likud said he canceled it not due to COVID but because he lost support after he did not pass a state budget and the Likud lost power.

"He is a dead horse in politics, whose time has passed," the Katz critic said.

But a Likud activist who supports Katz said he would have been able to bring out more people than ever were it not for the virus.

Former MK Moshe Feiglin, who recently returned to Likud, also once hosted an annual event for his loyalists on Sukkot but will not be doing so this year.

Katz's former neighbor in Kfar Ahim, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, will be hosting Blue and White activists at his current home in Rosh Ha'ayin and will go to events organized by Blue and White activists at their Sukkahs, including at a large event in Harish.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will host a large event for his Yesh Atid party's supporters on Wednesday at Kibbutz Shefayim.

Religious Zionist Party MK Michael Woldiger will be hosting her party's MKs and activists at her sukkah in Givat Shmuel on Thursday.