The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID in Israel: Politicians cancel events due to pandemic

"He is a dead horse in politics, whose time has passed," a critic of Israel Katz said, claiming the cancellation is due to Katz's lack of popularity.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 16:58
Likud MK Israel Katz speaks during a Conference of Heads of Local Authorities, in Ramat Negev, southern Israel, July 22, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Likud MK Israel Katz speaks during a Conference of Heads of Local Authorities, in Ramat Negev, southern Israel, July 22, 2021.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The holiday of Sukkot has traditionally been used as an opportunity for Israeli politicians to host hundreds of their supporters, but the coronavirus has forced them to cancel those events this year.
Likud MK Israel Katz has made a point of making headlines while hosting an annual event at his sukkah in Kfar Ahim in northern Negev. Hundreds of Likud activists from across the country crowded in the area near his sukkah, where they were treated to hamburgers and hot dogs. 
But for the second year in a row, Katz will suffice with addressing his supporters from his sukkah on Facebook. 
One critic of Katz in Likud said he canceled it not due to COVID but because he lost support after he did not pass a state budget and the Likud lost power.
"He is a dead horse in politics, whose time has passed," the Katz critic said.
But a Likud activist who supports Katz said he would have been able to bring out more people than ever were it not for the virus. 
Former MK Moshe Feiglin, who recently returned to Likud, also once hosted an annual event for his loyalists on Sukkot but will not be doing so this year. 
Katz's former neighbor in Kfar Ahim, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, will be hosting Blue and White activists at his current home in Rosh Ha'ayin and will go to events organized by Blue and White activists at their Sukkahs, including at a large event in Harish.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will host a large event for his Yesh Atid party's supporters on Wednesday at Kibbutz Shefayim.   
Religious Zionist Party MK Michael Woldiger will be hosting her party's MKs and activists at her sukkah in Givat Shmuel on Thursday.   


Tags Likud Sukkot yesh atid israel katz Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Religion is not a political tool - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
3

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by