Coronavirus: More than 3,000 cases in a day, setting record for new wave

A total of 3,161 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, with 217 in critical condition, according to reports by the Health Ministry.

The amount of new cases sets a record for the amount of positive COVID tests in a day under the new wave of cases.

The prime minister is also considering to impose new lockdowns during the holidays in September. Also on Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that "about 55,000 people were vaccinated today with the third dose - which is almost twice as much as yesterday, but it is still not enough," Hebrew media reported.The prime minister is also considering to impose new lockdowns during the holidays in September.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

He continued to say that Israel is "in a competition between vaccines and epidemics, between an open country and more restrictions."