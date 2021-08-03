The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: More than 3,000 cases in a day, setting record for new wave

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel is "in a competition between vaccines and epidemics, between an open country and more restrictions."

By GADI ZAIG  
AUGUST 3, 2021 00:47
PALESTINIAN HEALTH WORKERS at a hospital in Nablus, where health workers were vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, after the delivery of vaccine doses from Israel earlier this month. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
A total of 3,161 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, with 217 in critical condition, according to reports by the Health Ministry.
The amount of new cases sets a record for the amount of positive COVID tests in a day under the new wave of cases.
Also on Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that "about 55,000 people were vaccinated today with the third dose - which is almost twice as much as yesterday, but it is still not enough," Hebrew media reported. 
The prime minister is also considering to impose new lockdowns during the holidays in September.  
He continued to say that Israel is "in a competition between vaccines and epidemics, between an open country and more restrictions."
Since Friday, nearly 100,000 people aged 60 and over have been vaccinated with the additional shot.
It was previously reported that the rising number of cases may urge the Health Ministry to recommend ministers to reintroduce the Green Pass system that was utilized earlier this year. 
Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report. 


