COVID: Tests for children to remain free even after vaccines available – Ash

The vaccination campaign for children aged 5-11 is expected to kick off in a week or two, depending on when Israel is going to receive the supply of vaccines.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 12:43
Children getting COVID-19 tests (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Coronavirus tests for children will remain free even after the Pfizer vaccine for the cohort aged 5-11 will be available, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said Thursday.
The announcement came a day after the Pandemic Response Team and the Advisory Committee on Vaccines – both supporting the Health Ministry in the fight against COVID – green-lighted the inoculation with 73 votes in favor and two opposed.
“We want parents to make the right decision from the health perspective, it is true that the life of those who are vaccinated is more convenient, but we do not want anyone to decide based on economic considerations so the tests will continue to be free,” Ash said speaking to the army radio.
In order for the vaccination campaign to begin, Ash will need to issue a formal decision and a detailed policy.
The campaign is expected to kick off in a week or two, depending on when Israel is going to receive the supply of vaccines.
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Pfizer vaccine for children is slightly different than the one for adults: it is administered in dosages of 10 mg. as opposed to 30 mg., and is kept in different vials.
Israel has around 1.3 million citizens between the ages of 5 and 11, over 200,000 of whom have already recovered from the disease.
Regarding the possibility of administering them one shot to reinforce their immunity – as it the policy for older recovered individuals – the panel resulted divided, with 34 members saying that the vaccine should be recommended but depending on how much time has elapsed since the child’s recovery, 23 said it should be recommended regardless of it and eight said that it should not be recommended.
Ash confirmed that the issue will probably need to be discussed again.
“There is a possibility we'll cover this in a deeper discussion - we do not want to give a vaccine we should not administer, but we also do not want children who fell ill a long time ago to think they are protected even though they are not.”
At the moment, children younger than 12 represent around half the new coronavirus cases identified every day in Israel.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
