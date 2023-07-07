The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Crime in Israel

8 east Jerusalem residents arrested for abusing mentally ill young man

The suspects livestreamed themselves laughing at the victim and making statements like "free Palestine" and "you son of a w****."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 7, 2023 12:50
Police arrest 8 eastern Jerusalem residents suspected of abusing a young man. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Police arrest 8 eastern Jerusalem residents suspected of abusing a young man.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Eight residents of eastern Jerusalem were arrested after they filmed themselves abusing a mentally ill young Jewish man, police said on Friday.

The eight livestreamed themselves as they abused the young man, laughing at him as he lay on the ground and making statements like "free Palestine" and "you son of a w****."

Results of the police investigation

An initial investigation found that the man was at Hadassah Medical Center for medical treatment while the suspects were there visiting a friend who was injured allegedly during riots that took place in eastern Jerusalem a few days ago.

"Israel Police will continue to act resolutely to preserve the safety of every person, including by monitoring crimes on social networks related to this, locating and arresting suspects and investigating them accordingly," said police.

A screenshot of a livestream of a young Jewish man being abused by eastern Jerusalem residents. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) A screenshot of a livestream of a young Jewish man being abused by eastern Jerusalem residents. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

"I welcome Israel Police's quick arrest of eight suspects in the abuse of the helpless person," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Friday. "I really hope they get the heavy punishment they deserve. The documentation revealed this morning by journalist Yair Levy is shocking. Seeing a mentally ill Jewish youth being abused by antisemitic Arab youths is reminiscent of dark times in the history of the Jewish people."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
5

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by