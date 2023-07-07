8 east Jerusalem residents arrested for abusing mentally ill young man

Eight residents of eastern Jerusalem were arrested after they filmed themselves abusing a mentally ill young Jewish man, police said on Friday.

The eight livestreamed themselves as they abused the young man, laughing at him as he lay on the ground and making statements like "free Palestine" and "you son of a w****."

מברך את משטרת ישראל על מעצר מהיר של שמונה חשודים בהתעללות בחסר ישע,מקווה מאוד שהם יקבלו את העונש הכבד לו הם ראויים. התיעוד שחשף הבוקר העיתונאי יאיר לוי מזעזע את הנפש. לראות צעיר יהודי תשוש נפש עובר התעללות על ידי צעירים ערבים אנטישמיים מזכיר תקופות אפלות בהיסטוריה של העם היהודי. pic.twitter.com/Z95P8sxYOR — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 7, 2023

Results of the police investigation

An initial investigation found that the man was at Hadassah Medical Center for medical treatment while the suspects were there visiting a friend who was injured allegedly during riots that took place in eastern Jerusalem a few days ago.

"Israel Police will continue to act resolutely to preserve the safety of every person, including by monitoring crimes on social networks related to this, locating and arresting suspects and investigating them accordingly," said police.

A screenshot of a livestream of a young Jewish man being abused by eastern Jerusalem residents. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

"I welcome Israel Police's quick arrest of eight suspects in the abuse of the helpless person," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Friday. "I really hope they get the heavy punishment they deserve. The documentation revealed this morning by journalist Yair Levy is shocking. Seeing a mentally ill Jewish youth being abused by antisemitic Arab youths is reminiscent of dark times in the history of the Jewish people."