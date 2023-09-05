Eritrean rioters were transferred to administrative detention on Monday night as another man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an illegal firearm after he was spotted with a pistol during the Saturday clashes.

The 41-year-old Tel Aviv resident was arrested along with seven other people suspected of being involved in the violence between pro-regime and anti-regime Eritrean activists. The clashes, in which stones were thrown and storefronts vandalized, saw at least 160 wounded.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir request to transfer all arrested Eritrean rioters to administrative detention was fast-tracked after a later night meeting with senior police officers.

Ben-Gvir sought the transfer of the rioters to prevent the quick release of the rioters under more strident charging requirements than needed for administrative detention.

"I am happy that the State Attorney's Office and the Immigration Authority accepted my proposal in the ministers committee to arrest the infiltrators who rioted and injured police officers over the weekend in the administrative [detention] path," said Ben-Gvir. "I congratulate the police and law enforcement authorities for implementing the policy on the ground. We will not give up and we will act with full force against rioters in the State of Israel."

Police guard while Eritrean asylum seekers who oppose the regime in Eritrea protest outside a conference of regime supporters in south Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Detention without a trial

The transfer of the rioters to administrative detention without trial was a disgrace, said The Hotline for Refugees and Migrants.

"Instead of following criminal law and prosecuting the violent rioters, the police admit failure and request to transfer detainees, against whom there is insufficient evidence, to administrative detention, where no proof that they broke the law will be required," said the hotline.

The NGO said that the transfer was part of the government's policy of neglect, and the Eritrean asylum seeker community was terrified of the government. The police had disregarded warnings before the event, and has failed to provide protection for the community.