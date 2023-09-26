A Jerusalem police officer was indicted for firing a sponge grenade at a compliant teenager in the back during riots and protests in Sheikh Jarrah during Operation Guardian of the Walls, the Police Internal Investigations Unit announced on Tuesday.

In 2021, the officer responded to riots in the Jerusalem neighborhood, armed with a weapon for firing sponge grenades. While police attempted to control those throwing stones, shooting fireworks, and conducting arson, a 16-year-old, her father, and her 14-year-old brother came out of their home.

Seeing the family, the officer reportedly threatened them and ordered them to return to their home.

"Enter before I give you one right now," the allegedly said. "Enter the house."

The family complied and turned to go back into the house, but according to the indictment, once they were inside the yard, the officer fired a sponge grenade from close range at the back of the girl. Another round was fired at the father's leg. Israel Police operate in Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem amid violent clashes, February 13, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Police officer was 'in violation of the rules of the weapon's operation'

The indictment said that this was in violation of the rules of the weapon's operation. The teenager suffered a fracture in her spine and damage to her right lung, resulting in sleeping and mobility difficulties due to back pain, and required need for a back brace.

The officer was charged with causing serious injury under aggravated circumstances, criminal use of a firearm, and simple assault.