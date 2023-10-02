Mazen al-Qadi, 43, is the terrorist who is suspected of having intimate relationships with five female prison guards on duty between the walls of Ramon Prison he was staying at, Hebrew media officially reported on Monday afternoon.

Al-Qadi was a member of the Fatah organization, Walla reported. An N12 report stated that al-Qadi also aided the terrorist who carried out an attack on a food market in Tel Aviv 21 years ago - in which three Israelis were murdered and another 35 injured.

The suspicion is that all five had an illicit and illegal relationship with the prisoner and did not report it, N12 reported.

Al-Qadi kept a mobile phone in his cell which he used to contact the female prison guards and exchange photos with them according to Maariv.

Being left with a warning

The five prison guards were interrogated and left with a warning. The suspicion that al-Qadi and the prison guards having been in a sexual relationship was ruled out by investigators. Other prison guards had also been summoned to give open testimony. View of the Israeli Prison Authorities, Gilboa Prison (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Al-Qadi will undergo further questioning in the coming days.

Israel Prison Service (IPS) chief Katy Perry and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir held a meeting and announced that women would no longer serve as guards at IPS security prisons after the initial report of intimate relations between the terrorist and the prison guards broke out.