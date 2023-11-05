Jerusalem sex offender arrested after jumping off balconies to escape

Israel Police have announced the arrest of a Jerusalem man on charges of committing sexual offenses against underage boys, including a 13-year-old who had autism. The suspect was taken into custody following an attempt to escape arrest by jumping off a balcony and into a neighboring building.

The investigation was begun by the online crime division of the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court upon receiving a complaint from the local police in the central region who had received the complaint.

According to police, the suspect used Instagram to engage in messaging and video calls with the minor and on some occasions exposed himself on video to the child. It is also believed that he attempted to arrange in person meetings.

The suspect, Avi Brown, used the username Abraham Tzvi in his online interactions and has served a previous prison sentence for sexual offenses against minors.

Another two victims were identified during the investigation, both 15-year-old boys from the center and Jerusalem districts respectively. The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)

Resisting arrest by jumping across balconies to different apartments

Tzvi resorted to desperate measures when he attempted to evade arrest and destroy evidence.

"The suspect, who noticed the policemen, threw the phones that he allegedly used to commit the crimes, from a great height towards the roof of a nearby building. After that, he jumped from the balcony of his house to a nearby balcony, broke into an apartment that was empty, and later hid in a neighboring apartment in the building. When the police arrived at the neighbor's apartment, he fled through the balcony and jumped to the apartment below it, where he was finally arrested," the police statement read.

Police said he caused damage to two apartments while fleeing.