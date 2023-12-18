No charges brought against principal who allegedly dated students

The prosecutor's office is dismissing the case against Udi Klein, a 46-year-old art school principal accused of having sexual relations with students, due to the lack of criminal charges, the prosecution announced Sunday.

Klein had been under investigation for alleged sexual offenses against students, but police were unable to find enough evidence to support the claims. One of the students involved was an adult at the time of the incidents and attended a different school, making it difficult to bring criminal charges.

During the investigation, another suspicion arose regarding Klein's correspondence with a 16-year-old boy, who had been his student a year prior, on the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr. However, the boy refused to cooperate with the police and didn't provide testimony about their relationship. Klein denied the allegations made against him.

School principal did not commit sexual offenses, but was "problematic"

The information uncovered during the investigation has been forwarded to the Civil Service Commission, which will examine whether Klein's employment in the education system should continue. Officials familiar with the details of the investigation have stated that while the conduct may not be criminal, it is still considered "problematic" in relation to his interactions with students.

Despite being suspended from his position, Klein intends to return and seek employment with the Education Ministry and the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality. However, the prosecution plans to provide the Civil Service Commission with extensive details from the investigation regarding Klein's problematic conduct, even if it did not result in a criminal indictment.

Attorney Asaf Tal (Courtesy of those photographed)

The police began investigating Klein approximately two months ago after suspicions arose about his involvement with a 17-year-old boy. Klein admitted to having a relationship with the boy for several months, but as the boy was an adult according to the age of consent and did not attend Klein's school, it was challenging for the prosecution to establish criminal charges against him. Advertisement

"As we have consistently stated, there was no criminal wrongdoing in my client's behavior," said defense attorney Asaf Tal, representing Klein. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the police for their effective investigation, which sought the truth despite premature judgments and public shaming. The prosecutor's announcement should serve as a warning to those quick to pass judgment. My client has endured undeserved humiliation, but he is resilient and will continue to be a leading figure and role model in the field of education."

The prosecutor's office stated, "The case against the suspect was dismissed due to a lack of criminal guilt, as the evidence gathered during the police investigation was insufficient to establish a sexual offense. The relevant authorities will now examine the suspect's continued employment."