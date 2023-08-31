The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel’s legal process for criminals ‘significantly longer’ than other states, study finds

Israel has a disposition time – the maximum number of days needed for a case to be resolved – of 262 days, 134 days more than the average 128 days of the 11 countries reviewed.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 13:37
Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Israel’s processing of criminal cases is “significantly longer” than many countries around the world, due to 11 different bottlenecks in the procedures, found a first-of-its-kind joint comprehensive study by the Justice Ministry, Israel Police, and the court administrative service.

Israel has a disposition time – the maximum number of days needed for a case to be resolved – of 262 days, 134 days more than the average 128 days of the 11 countries reviewed. Israel’s disposition time was almost twice that of Finland.

The state with the lowest disposition time was Denmark with 40 days, followed by Norway and England with 70 and 75 days respectively. After Israel, Portugal had the highest maximum estimated time to resolve a case with 205 days, followed by Spain with 170 days.

However, the average time for the filing of an indictment to the end of the case is about 16 months, with an additional five months if one includes the police and state attorney’s preparation of cases. Only in 15% of cases is the full evidentiary procedure implemented, which on average in 2022 took 33 months from beginning to end.

The longest procedural period for criminal cases was the preliminary examination phase, from the submission of the indictment to responses to the indictment, which lasts about 11 months on average.

Gilboa prison from which six terrorists escaped on Monday (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Gilboa prison from which six terrorists escaped on Monday (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The magistrate courts had significant delays compared to district courts when it came to processing criminal cases submitted by the police and State Attorney’s Office, taking on average almost five months.

This was even though the cases end in more plea bargains and are of lower complexity than higher courts, with the report asserting that this shows the overburdening of the magistrate courts.

Fixing a procedural bottleneck

A bottleneck faced by the magistrate courts was often created by difficulties in locating and summoning the accused to hearings – this, the study said, could be solved by building a more orderly summoning system.

The long resolution time for criminal cases was found to have been created by 10 other identifiable bottlenecks in the legal process.

This included completing the investigation, prolonging the preliminary hearings, delaying in representing legal representation, postponements due to personal issues, waiting for the transfer of investigation materials, large gaps of time between preliminary and normal hearings, multiple delays in the attempt to obtain plea bargains, long periods for presentation of evidence, and taking too long to review punishments and probations.

The report called to establish teams to move the process of the preliminary examination and initial investigations toward the first hearings, including handling of summoning the accused and the transfer of investigation materials to relevant parties. There would also need to be teams to review and manage punishments and probation, and a team to collect data and create a dashboard so that future analysis could be more easily done.

The identification of these procedural bottlenecks is the first project of the team, with further examinations in process. The team of over 100 officials from different branches led by Tel Aviv District Court President Judge Gilad Noitel reviewed 70,000 criminal cases over the last five years, 2017-2022.

“Promoting an efficient and fair criminal procedure has been set as one of the main objectives of the Justice Ministry, in response to recognition that the time periods are too long, in a way that harms the effectiveness of the procedure, and in some cases may even result in torture,” said Justice Minister Director-General Itamar Donenfeld. “I have every hope that the specialized teams that will be established will indeed lead to the formulation of practical steps that will lead to changing the situation so that the system will serve the citizen in the best possible way.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by