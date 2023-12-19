East Jerusalem man to be charged for inciting terrorism

A resident of Shuafat in east Jerusalem is being investigated for allegedly inciting violence and terrorism within Shuafat's mosque.

In early November, during the midday Friday prayer, the suspect, a Shuafat resident in his sixties, delivered a sermon to hundreds of worshipers. Allegedly, the suspect incited violence and terrorism, proclaiming, "Do not lay down your weapons, for it represents honor and bravery. We cannot overcome our current situation until we rid ourselves of those who do not obey God."

The suspect also praised "martyrs" in his speech.

Following these inflammatory remarks, the Israel Police initiated an investigation into the matter. The suspect was apprehended for questioning at the beginning of the month, and his detention has been repeatedly extended by the court.

It is anticipated that an indictment will be filed against him in the coming days.