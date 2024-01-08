An Israeli was sentenced to 19 years in prison last Wednesday, following an extradition from Ukraine and months behind bars, according to the Attorney-General's Office.

Chaim Rahamim, the defendant, was found guilty of committing serious sexual offenses against his daughter, who is currently an adult, from the ages of three until 13 and a half.

Details from the written verdict include that the defendant has nine children, with the complainant being the sixth in order of birth. Additionally, the complainant lived with family members in the city of Afula. According to the verdict, from the ages of three until approximately 13 and a half, the defendant committed multiple indecent acts, rape, and sodomy.

The indictment was initially filed on January 24, 2023. Between this time and the first hearing in the case on February 14, 2023, Rahamim, who was not held in custody, fled the country the day before the hearing.

An arrest warrant was issued against Rahamim, who was eventually arrested in Ukraine and extradited to Israel on May 11, 2023. Since then, he has been kept behind bars. An illustrative photo of a young child holding someone's hand. (credit: Sandra Seitamaa/ Unsplash)

The prosecution demanded that the defendant be given a lengthy prison sentence as an appropriate way to reflect the heavy damage the defendant caused to the complaining daughter and also reflect society's aversion to his ugly and humiliating actions.

A punishment to fit the crime

Attorney Einat Gustman from the North District Attorney's Office stated in the arguments: "The defendant took advantage of the complainant's dependence and love for him to satisfy his sexual desires, lust, and urges while hurting her in her home, and causing her pain time and time again.

"The accused conflated and labeled his actions, apparently, with excessive love and reverence for God, as if these were normal actions permitted under the protection of God. At the age of 29, when the complainant could no longer bear the heavy burden that was placed on her, she complained to the police."

Although 30 years have passed since the offenses were committed, the court accepted the position of the prosecutor's office that the defendant's place is behind bars for a very long time, and further added: "A punishment that will reflect society's aversion to sexual offenses in the family, the clear message that minors must be protected from such offenses and severely punish the Whoever chooses to carry them out."

The court sentenced the accused to 19 years of actual imprisonment, 18 months of probation, and compensation to the victim of the crime.