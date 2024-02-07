Beersheba couple attempts smuggling 173 iPhones into Israel, arrested

A couple from Beersheba was arrested Tuesday by Israeli authorities on suspicion of trying to smuggle 173 iPhones worth an estimated NIS 700,000 in a baby carriage.

The passengers raised suspicion of customs officers in the passenger hall. Officers then asked the suspect to put her suitcase in the X-ray machine.

The iPhones were found during the customs officer's inspection of the suitcase, as well as the inspection of the baby carriage.

What happened to the smuggler?

The passenger was held for questioning before investigators of the Narcotics and Customs Unit of the National Security Agency officially detained her. An Israeli couple has been charged for attempting to smuggle iPhones in via baby carriage. (credit: walla!)

Her husband was found waiting for her in the passenger hall.

Later in the day, the two were brought before a magistrate's court judge in Rishon Lezion and released under restrictive conditions.