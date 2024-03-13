Health Ministry revokes Israeli nurse's license after conviction of serious sexual offenses

The Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that Oren Hananaiev's medical license was permanently revoked, barring him from working as a nurse. This decision is the result of him being convicted of severe indecent acts without consent and possessing and publishing inappropriate content featuring underage children.

At the end of an undercover investigation, the pedophilic activities of two men were uncovered, reported on Israel Hayom in December 2022. The two suspects, Hananaiev (28 from Kiryat Yam) and Daniel Yaakov (35 from Ramat Gan,) exploited their access to operation rooms at Rambam and Sheba Medical Centers in their inappropriate activities.

This Tuesday, the government's spokesperson for the Health Ministry posted on their website that Hananaiev's nursing license had been permanently revoked. The Health Ministry disciplinary prosecutor, Attorney Tomer Degani, filed a complaint in July of last year against Mr. Hananaiev, who was employed as a surgical nurse at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

Simultaneously, Hananaiev is serving an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to serious sexual offenses: non-consensual indecent acts, obscene publications including the image of a minor, and possession and consumption of obscene publications including the image of a minor. Ambulances outside the Rambam Hospital in Haifa, on March 30, 2020. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

The investigation

According to Israel Hayom, after receiving information suggesting that Yaakov possessed pedophilic content, an investigation commenced. During the investigation, it became evident that Yaakov had films and photos with distinct pedophilic content, including of babies. While analyzing Yaakov's correspondence, the investigators found another suspect: Hananaiev.

From the analysis of Hananaiev's correspondence, many conversations were found with Yaakov, in which he advised him to use sedatives to "prevent resistance" during sexual assault. Furthermore, the investigators found correspondence between the two where Hananaiev suggests certain children's games where one might sexually exploit kids while they still think that it is part of the game.

Yaakov was investigated for committing sexual offenses against a minor under the age of 14 and possession and distribution of obscene materials. Hananaiev was investigated for soliciting an indecent act from a minor under the age of 14 and possession of obscene materials.