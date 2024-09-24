Police arrest two Hadera residents for allegedly attempting assassination of intelligence target

Two residents of Hadera were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attempted assassination of a senior intelligence target residing in the city, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The two suspects were known to the police for other offenses. Police extended the arrest of one of the suspects, a 31-year-old man, by five days, and the second suspect, a 29-year-old man, was brought to court on Monday morning.

So far, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the assassination attempt, with police expecting additional arrests.

The three other suspects, residents of Netanya in their thirties, were arrested on Friday just before they were about to carry out the assassination attempt. The three were seen in a stolen vehicle, wearing masks and gloves, prompting an initial investigation by the police. The vehicle also contained handguns and ammunition.

The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. when police officers caught the assassination squad while they were lying in wait for the target - a senior criminal in his thirties with whom they had a feud. The target was staying at a hotel on the beach in Hadera, and the squad, aware he was at the hotel, was waiting for him in a black Jeep in the hotel parking lot.

Previous assassination attempt

Several days prior to the attempt, police intelligence officers warned the senior intelligence target of a genuine intention from criminal elements to harm him.

In July, unknown assailants fired at the same intelligence target near his home while he was there with some of his associates. He was not wounded during the incident, though some of his associates were lightly wounded.

Two loaded handguns were found in the possession of the three suspects, residents of Netanya, who are well-known to the police and have previously served prison sentences. They were taken for interrogation and subsequently detained. According to the needs of the investigation, the police may seek to extend their detention at the Haifa Magistrate's Court.

The senior intelligence target is a resident of Hadera and is classified as a senior target. He has previously served prison sentences for arms offenses and severe violence.