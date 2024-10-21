Over 35 suspects arrested in the last week in West Bank sweep

Israeli security forces captured over 35 wanted individuals in the West Bank and seized a number of illegal weapons over the last week, an Israel police spokesperson announced on Monday.

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces, in a joint operation, arrested terrorists and dismantled terror infrastructure in Deir Abu Mash’al, in the West Bank, within the Ephraim Brigade’s area of responsibility.

On Sunday night alone, security forces arrested 15 suspects across the West Bank.

Over the Sukkot holiday, in the Judea, Samaria, Jordan Valley, and Emekim Brigade sectors, they arrested 23 additional suspects and seized a large cache of weapons. IDF operates in the West Bank on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Daytime raid in Jenin

In Jenin, within the Menashe Brigade sector, an undercover Border Police unit, in coordination with the IDF and with intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, carried out a daytime raid on a vehicle belonging to an armed suspect. The suspect, armed with a handgun, and the weapon were transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation.