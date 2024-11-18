Rape crisis centers get 55,000 complaints in 2023

Israelis reached out to Israel’s rape crisis centers 55,044 times in 2023, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel said in a report released Monday. Some 17,484 of them were new entreaties to the centers.

Some 81% of sex offense cases were closed without an indictment being issued, the centers said, adding that the Police Investigations department did not open an investigation in 88% of cases dealing with sexual harassment by police officers.

Over half of complaints relate to minors

Of the complaints received by the ARCCI, 59% were about sex offenses against minors (up to age 18), 92% of the attackers were known to the victims, and 54% of the incidents reported to the ARCCI took place in the home of the attacker, or the person attacked.

“The data presented in this report unfortunately reflect a grim picture of the inadequate handling of sexual violence by the law enforcement system,” said ARCCI head Orit Sulitzeanu.

"The closure rates of over 80% of sexual offense cases point to a systematic and ongoing failure of the system."

“The outrageous decision by the Police Internal Investigations Department not to investigate 88% of complaints about sexual harassment by police officers indicates there is reason to be concerned about what is happening within the system itself,” she added.