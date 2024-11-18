Rape crisis centers get 55,000 complaints in 2023

Israel's rape crisis centers report 81% of sex offense cases closed without indictment in 2023, with most victims being minors attacked by people they knew.

By EVE YOUNG
A PROTEST against the sexual violence committed in the October 7 massacre – and the international silence afterward – takes place outside UN Headquarters in New York City earlier this month. (photo credit: YAKOV BINYAMIN/FLASH 90)
A PROTEST against the sexual violence committed in the October 7 massacre – and the international silence afterward – takes place outside UN Headquarters in New York City earlier this month.
(photo credit: YAKOV BINYAMIN/FLASH 90)

Israelis reached out to Israel’s rape crisis centers 55,044 times in 2023, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel said in a report released Monday. Some 17,484 of them were new entreaties to the centers.

Some 81% of sex offense cases were closed without an indictment being issued, the centers said, adding that the Police Investigations department did not open an investigation in 88% of cases dealing with sexual harassment by police officers.

Over half of complaints relate to minors

Of the complaints received by the ARCCI, 59% were about sex offenses against minors (up to age 18), 92% of the attackers were known to the victims, and 54% of the incidents reported to the ARCCI took place in the home of the attacker, or the person attacked.

“The data presented in this report unfortunately reflect a grim picture of the inadequate handling of sexual violence by the law enforcement system,” said ARCCI head Orit Sulitzeanu.

“The closure rates of over 80% of sexual offense cases point to a systematic and ongoing failure of the system.”

DEMONSTRATORS MARCH through downtown Jerusalem in the city’s fourth annual SlutWalk to protest rape culture, in June 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
DEMONSTRATORS MARCH through downtown Jerusalem in the city’s fourth annual SlutWalk to protest rape culture, in June 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“The outrageous decision by the Police Internal Investigations Department not to investigate 88% of complaints about sexual harassment by police officers indicates there is reason to be concerned about what is happening within the system itself,” she added.



Related Tags
Israel Police
rape
police
crime rates in israel