The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jewish Agency: Israel to have 250,000 olim over next five years

The Jewish Agency says that it received some 90,000 calls in the first half of 2020 requesting information on aliyah, including a 31% increase in inquiries from western countries.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 16, 2020 16:53
President Reuven Rivlin is seen visiting the Jewish Agency-run Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin is seen visiting the Jewish Agency-run Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
The Jewish Agency estimates that Israel will see an influx of a quarter of a million immigrants over the next five years, based on the dramatic increase in interest in aliyah witnessed in the months since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This estimate was presented to President Reuven Rivlin during a visit to Ulpan Etzion, a Hebrew-language school in Jerusalem run by the Jewish Agency on Sunday.
Since the global health crisis began, the Jewish Agency and other organizations involved in aliyah have witnessed a massive spike in the number of people making contact to inquire about aliyah and in the number of people opening aliyah files.
The new assessment takes into account these new trends, as well as information received from Jewish Agency officials on the ground around the Jewish world, and bearing in mind that in 2019, a relatively normal year for aliyah, there were around 35,000 new immigrants.
Bearing that in mind, the Jewish Agency believes that 250,000 new immigrants over the next five years is a realistic figure. 
Although the actual numbers of new immigrants has declined significantly in 2020 compared to previous years due to the wholesale cancellation of commercial flights, it is thought that the coronavirus crisis has generated new circumstances for many Jews living in the Diaspora who now see new opportunities to move to Israel that may not have existed beforehand.
The Jewish Agency says that it received some 90,000 calls in the first half of 2020 requesting information on aliyah, including a 31% increase in inquiries from western countries.
In addition, some 25,000 aliyah files were opened in that time, with a rise of 91% in western countries and of 400% in North America.
Speaking to students at the ulpan, Rivlin noted that they had chosen to make aliyah at a “challenging time,” but that they would be able to overcome these challenges.
“Israel is not just another country to immigrate to. We go up to Israel. Israel is the home of the Jewish people. You are not alone, you are home,” he said.
Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog noted that even during the greatest crises faced by the Jewish state aliyah never stopped, and expressed how that talented Jews from around the world would continue to make aliyah even during the current pandemic.
“The waves of immigration to Israel over our history made significant contributions to the economy, culture and society of Israel,” said Herzog.
“The State of Israel must take the opportunity with both hands, to sit with the Jewish Agency and other organizations who deal with immigration and prepare a national plan for this welcome immigration and prevent a missed opportunity of historic proportions.”
Some 10,330 new immigrants came to Israel from January to July this year, compared to 19,943 in the same period in 2019.
Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata has recently formulated a five-year plan for immigration, but its implementation depends on the funding it receives in the state budget.


Tags aliyah Jewish Agency Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UNSC's vote against extending Iran arms embargo sends mixed messages By JPOST EDITORIAL
Aliza Lavie Seth Rogen shows the generational divide in North American Jewry – opinion By ALIZA LAVIE
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by