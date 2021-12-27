The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The Orchestra (ELO) postpones January shows

The band previously performed in Israel in 2009 and 2015. Tickets purchased for the shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will be announced in the future.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 20:35
Members of The Orchestra: From left; Glen Burtnik, Mik Kaminski, Eric Troyer, Louis Clark, Gordon Townsend (photo credit: Courtesy)
Members of The Orchestra: From left; Glen Burtnik, Mik Kaminski, Eric Troyer, Louis Clark, Gordon Townsend
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Orchestra, featuring former members of the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), has announced the postponement of three shows during the coming month – January 16 at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv, January 18 at Jerusalem International Convention Center in Jerusalem and January 19 at the International Convention Center in Haifa. This action was taken due to the precarious health and travel situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
With original member Mik Kaminski in the lineup on violin, the band performs all of ELO’s hits, including “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Evil Woman” and “Mr. Blue Sky.”
The Orchestra (former members of ELO). (credit: The Orchestra America, LLC)The Orchestra (former members of ELO). (credit: The Orchestra America, LLC)
Tickets purchased for the shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will be announced in the future.
Information is available at Leaan.co.il, bimot.co.il and barak-tickets.co.il.


