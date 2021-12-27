The Orchestra (ELO) postpones January shows

The Orchestra , featuring former members of the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), has announced the postponement of three shows during the coming month – January 16 at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv , January 18 at Jerusalem International Convention Center in Jerusalem and January 19 at the International Convention Center in Haifa. This action was taken due to the precarious health and travel situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

With original member Mik Kaminski in the lineup on violin, the band performs all of ELO’s hits, including “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Evil Woman” and “Mr. Blue Sky.”

The Orchestra (former members of ELO). (credit: The Orchestra America, LLC)

The band performed here in 2009 and 2015. Tickets purchased for the shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will be announced in the future.

