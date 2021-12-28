B&Bs in peak demand following closing of skies

Following the Omicron restrictions on flying and quarantining, leading resort site Zimmer Land has reported a sharp 25% increase in demand for rural vacations in bed & breakfasts, luxury villas and guest rooms throughout the country.

Ilana Aloni, CEO of Zimmer Land, said that with the new coronavirus regulations and the addition of red countries,

“Israelis are actually descending on B&Bs and rural resorts around the country.”

“We are witnessing a significant increase of 25% in the demand for vacation packages at B&Bs, luxury villas and rural holiday complexes throughout the country, and the Israeli consumer can enjoy especially attractive prices for a holiday in luxury and pampering complexes that have been adapted to the winter season,” she said. “Also, recently there has been a high demand for vacations for the upcoming holidays of Purim, Passover and even summer.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }