Jerusalem highlights for January 14–20

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

Visit Bikkurim 3 at the New Gallery and Artists’ Studios, Teddy Stadium Jerusalem, to view works by Alona Apkarian, Ran Bensimon, Chamutal Bar Cohen, Idit Gilad, Bar Eran, and David Rosenberg (Curated by Sally Haftel Naveh). All artists live and work in Jerusalem. On display are works in various mediums, such as painting, sculpture, installation, and sound, each artist in his or her own sphere. Teddy Stadium (Gate 22) Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (02) 583-4272 for more details.



SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

Visit A Painter Facing the Land, a new exhibition of works by Ilan Baruch now at the Dwek Gallery in the Mishkenot Sha’ananim Cultural & Conference Center (Hatsayar Yaakov Shteinardt Street, Jerusalem). The gallery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Baruch draws inspiration from the views in the area around him. They include the natural scenery of Jerusalem, and the wild fields of Judea and Samaria, near his hometown of Modi’in. For more details visit: www.mishkenot.org.il/en/company/a/duek/



SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

Visit the latest exhibition at the Jerusalem Print Workshop Moshe Gershuni: Prints 1979 – 2014 curated by Arik Kilemnik (opened on Thursday January 13). Spanning two galleries, the exhibition offers an in-depth look at roughly 35 years of printmaking by the late artist. A catalog of this exhibition titled Moshe Gershuni: Prints will be launched on Friday, January 28 at 11 a.m. (the book is offered online for NIS 220). The Jerusalem Print Workshop is located at 38 Shivtei Israel St. (Haneviim corner). Opening Hours: Sun – Thu: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday by appointment. Call: (02) 628-8614 for more details or visit: jerusalemprintworkshop.org/en



MONDAY, JANUARY 17

“Local Ripples, Global Waves: Feminism and Feminist Struggles” is a new series of talks offered at Imbala. Today, the 1973 film Love and Anarchy will be screened (7 p.m.) and future talks include the struggle of Israeli sex workers to gain their rights, Mizrahi and queer issues, and how Argentinian women got the right to a safe abortion. For more details please email: [email protected] Imbala is at 3 Yanai St.; talks are also offered via Zoom. Admission is free. For more details visit: imbala.community/en/

Let’s talk about suicide prevention: Join an open English-language conversation with Stuart Katz, founding director of OGEN (Association for the Advancement of Mental Health). 8:30 p.m. at the Baka Community Center (3 Issachar St.). Green pass only. The discussion is held with the participation of Crossroads Jerusalem, a nonprofit which providing prevention and intervention programs for Anglo youth in Israel. Info: [email protected] or [email protected] ; Preregistration: inyurl.com/SuicideTalkInEnglish

If the event is moved to Zoom, those who pre-register will get an email link to the online discussion.



TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

The Kivon Center offers a unique hybrid English language course meant for haredi men seeking to gain new skills in the job market at the cost of NIS 300. Maybe you, kind reader, know someone looking for such a course. It includes digital classes, which can be taken whenever the student chooses, personal training time with a mentor, a face-to-face meeting and three live online classes. For more details, call: 077-996-5689



WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19

Watch the 1983 film Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence starring David Bowie and Takeshi Kitano, as part of a special Jerusalem Cinematheque focus on the late Bowie, marking what would have been his 75th birthday had he not died in 2016. Set in Japanese-occupied Java during WWII, the film is a powerful exploration of honor, men at war, and the clash between Japanese and Western values. (8:30 p.m.) For tickets and more details on other films included in David Bowie: A Look visit: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/david-bowie-look



THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

Last chance to visit Always TSwo at the Jerusalem House of Quality art and cultural center. Curated by Miki Joelson, the exhibition presents work by 15 artists asked to explore how two aspects can interrelate. The artists taking part in the exhibition are Ariel Aravot, Yuval Benbenishti, Talya Avishag Cohen, Charlotte Avigail Jutrem Cohen, Danit Dasa, Maria Dovganiuk, Rachel Fruman, Reut Gamliel, Noy Hood, Sandra Ores, Avigail Rich, Alon Rotman, Halelah Schiff, Liri Septon and Avigail Roubini, who created sugar-sculpted artificial gems that speak about the capital’s past and future. Today at 7 p.m., there will be a gallery talk and at 7:30 p.m., a special performance, Cotshot, by students of the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance. The House of Quality is at 12 Derech Hebron St. Admission is free. Opening Hours are Sunday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details; 054-746-2384, art-jerusalem.co.il/en/

OR visit the Hidden Greek Orthodox Monasteries in the Old City of Jerusalem during a special three hour walk offered by the Tower of David Museum (NIS 90, in Hebrew). Call *2884 for more details and to register, or visit: https://bit.ly/3f9E8ix

The Tel Aviv Review of Books (TARB+) is an online, English-language magazine dealing with all aspects of the Israeli world of letters. Marking three years, TARB+ now seeks to expand its circle of support to ensure its high quality and avoid placing its articles behind a paywall. If you opt to stay indoors during the latest COVID surge, why not have a look at www.tarb.co.il/ and consider becoming a member via my.israelgives.org/en/join/TARB . Recent articles include “The Gaza Blocade – Evaluating 15 years of mixed results” by Seth Frantzman and “Dutch Dreaming of Israel” by Daan F. Oostveen.