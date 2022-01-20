Jerusalem highlights - week of January 21-27

What’s new in Israel’s capital in the upcoming week?

To stay corona -safe, readers will be offered more digital culture options.



FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

Tune in to Culture Treasures, an English-language YouTube series by Shachaf Dekel, which offers short interviews with noted Israeli artists such as Tomer Hanuka, Michal Chelbin and Addam Yekutieli (street artist Know Hope). Site: bit.ly/33heOVQ

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

OR visit the Jerusalem Theatre to see its latest exhibition (opened Jan. 17) Alexander Kalisher: Things You Can See from There. The photographs represent the world travels of this Ukrainian-born, Yeroham-based photographer. Curated by Dr. Batsheva Goldman-Ida, this is just the opening shot in adding a visual arts aspect to an established Jerusalem cultural powerhouse. On display until Monday, Feb. 28.



SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

Take the car and visit the opening of the new exhibition cluster at the Umm el-Fahm Art Gallery at 11 a.m. to enjoy works by Khader Oshah (Drawing on Skin), Yasmin Hujerat (Belongings) and Rina Peleg (Earth Webs). (04) 631-5257 Opening Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Site: www.ummelfahemgallery.com/

OR try some excellent (and nearly forgotten) Arab music lovingly collected and rereleased by Habibi Funk Records. Among the digitally offerings are the 1972 album Al Hadaoui by the Moroccan band Attarazat Addahabia and the 1970 Egyptian pop band Al Massrieen. Site: habibifunkrecords.bandcamp.com/



SUNDAY, JANUARY 23

Watch the 2021 film Recognition. Directed by Shoshi Ben-Hemo, the film tells the stories of Jews who rescued other Jews during the Holocaust. Ahead of the screening several noted experts will discuss its themes, among them historian Gideon Greif, who consulted the producers of this film. Post-screening discussion by Dr. Abraham Huli, a main figure behind the movie. 6:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. In Hebrew, English and French. NIS 40 per ticket, (02) 565-4333 to order.

OR listen to “The Song of the Murdered Jewish People” (Yiddish: “Dos lid fun ojsgehargetn jidiszn folk”) as set to music by composer Zlata Razdolina. Originally written in Yiddish by poet Itzhak Katzenelson in 1944, the poem was rediscovered after the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising by Miriam Novitch and serves as the last spiritual cry of the murdered poet. Sung in Hebrew with English subtitles in this online performance. This is one part of the much larger work, which can be listened to on the 2008 same-titled album.



MONDAY, JANUARY 24

Hit the road to visit Contemporary Art Center Ramla (CACR), where Jerusalem-based artist Meydad Eliyahu just began a special program as a court artist under curator Dr. Smadar Sheffi. 112 Herzl St., Ramle. Opening Hours 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call (08) 929-2650 to find out when Eliyahu will lead community-based art actions in the court or enjoy one of the three current exhibitions. Meat lovers will enjoy Papooch (52 Herzl St.), an Asado-style eatery with generous portions.

OR enjoy Radio Halas (operating as part of the Israeli Center for Digital Art) where you can listen to an English-language interview with sound artist David Dunn as he discusses why he records insects, or a special mixtape created by Hagai Izenberg. Site: halas.am/



TUESDAY, JANUARY 25

Any students here? Then you might appreciate Tipos Urbani (uClimb) (11 Beit Hadefus), ofering study space from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and, if you are really stressed about an exam, to climb the walls for real, at no cost. Free Wi-Fi and parking also included (if you enter from Dereh Yousef Weitz). Early birds would get real pleasure from free yoga classes on offer at 8 a.m. at the Clal Center, 97 Jaffa St. Those who crave coffee and comfort might head to 7 Bezalel St. where java is half-price (if they pre-register to the study space) at Nocturno. For more great deals, see (in Hebrew): www.coing.co/JLM_YC_Learningspaces

OR learn from Prof. Dan Orbach about the various foiled plots to murder Hitler, in a special Hebrew online lecture offered, by the National Library today at 7 p.m. Free. Registration: bit.ly/3qsbdgi



WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26

Celebrate the release of Yael At Magzima (You are overdoing it Yael), an album by Jerusalem-based rapper Yael Bronstein, who raps about radical self-love and the Holy City. The Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St.) Performance in Hebrew. Doors open 9 p.m., show begins at 10. NIS 60 presale, NIS 70 at door. Tickets: (02) 679-4040 or yellowsubmarine.org.il/en/

OR listen to her music online at: spoti.fi/3rlaM6P



THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

Come to the Jerusalem Theatre to listen to The Blue Violin (8 p.m.) as Czech master violinist Pavel Sporcl performs works by Rossini, Mendelssohn, Pärt and Poulenc. NIS 185 per ticket. Call (02) 560-5755 to order, 20 Marcus St.

OR listen to the concert aired live at the comfort of your own home via Kol Hamusica radio or: bit.ly/3fv3MP0



FRIDAY, JANUARY 28

Join an English-language behind-the-scenes tour on the renewal of the Tower of David Museum at 10 a.m. How do you adapt ancient spaces and provide access for a modern exhibit that includes a wealth of technology? Please wear closed, comfortable shoes. Info and ticket purchase: www.tod.org.il/en

OR listen to various behind-the-scenes recorded online talks at bit.ly/33HAudo